The Playlist: Week 2 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make, lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations), followed by key takeaways on the schedule.

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

Week 2 fantasy basketball pickups and advice.

🏀 Week 1 wrap:

🏆 Top performers:

Points leagues: Anthony Davis (189 fantasy points)

Top categories performer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

🎧 Who's in my rotation: Waiver pickups under 50% rostered

Christian Braun - SG/SF, Denver Nuggets (32% rostered)

The Nuggets starting two guard is playing a multi-faceted role in fantasy hoops, averaging 13.5 points, seven boards and 3.5 stocks in his first two contests this season. Denver opens with a back-to-back set against the Raptors and Nets to start the week which is an ideal streaming spot for fantasy managers in all leagues.

Tre Mann - PG/SG, Charlotte Hornets (35% rostered)

If you haven't seen Mann play, his game is eerily similar to Allen Iverson. He's been a microwave bucket off the bench for the Hornets and he'll continue to play a pivotal role in the rotation as the Hornets' sixth man. Brandon Miller's hip injury also opens up a bit more opportunity, so until he returns, he'll be sporting usage rates around 25%, which is great for fantasy purposes. Mann is a preferred option for points leagues but is also worthy of scooping in category formats.

Andrew Wiggins - SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (50% rostered)

For shallow leagues (eight teams or less), Wiggins has surprisingly been an effective scorer for the Dubs early in Week 1. Wiggins has scored at least 20 points in two of three contests (he scored 29 points in Sunday's loss to the Clippers) and sandwiched between those two games, Wiggins posted a diverse 10-point, 13-rebound and five-assist game. The Warriors initiated much of their offense through Wiggins sans Curry, a trend that could continue.

Yves Missi - C, New Orleans Pelicans (17% rostered)

The Pelicans' frontcourt is thin and the rookie out of Baylor is ascending as their top rim protector. Missi swatted two or more shots across 20 minutes and has scored at least 20 fantasy points in every game this season. Two of the Pels' four games this week come on lighter slates (Tuesday and Sunday), and with a total of four games, Missi is a player who can help fantasy managers in stocks and FG% with mid-tier contribution in rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. - PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (20% rostered)

Marcus Smart is starting at SG, leaving Pippen Jr. with most of his minutes as the backup point guard. The results are speaking for themselves, as he's been generating a ton of assists in around 22 minutes per night off the bench. He registered 11 points with 12 assists and five boards in his last contest and with Ja Morant questionable with a quad injury heading into Monday, Pippen Jr. is a must-stream if Morant sits. The Grizzlies play four games this week with a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back. The Grizzlies could opt to rest Morant or Smart in that spot so Pippen is a player I'd hold until at least Thursday. If he keeps putting up numbers like this he could be worth holding for longer too.

Jordan Hawkins - SG, New Orleans Pelicans (26% rostered)

The Pelicans' starters have benefited from Murray's absence, but Hawkins is next in line. He's been shooting lights out, knocking down 53% of his field goal attempts and hitting 9-for-17 on 3s. If you need a scoring boost with five boards, Hawkins is a strong option now that he'll continue to play over 30 minutes per night until Murray and Trey Murphy III return.

Nikola Jović - PF/C, Miami Heat (17% rostered)

After averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two stocks in Week 1, Jovic is a decent streaming option to open the week against the Pistons. He's starting and producing in 25-30 minutes, so he's someone to add in 12+ team points and category leagues.

🗓️ Schedule highlights:

Week 2 daily schedule of games: Monday (11), Tuesday (4), Wednesday (11), Thursday (4), Friday (9), Saturday (10), Sunday (3)

Prime Streaming Days: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Teams playing four games: Celtics, Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Hawks, Kings, Magic, Mavericks, Nets, Nuggets, Pelicans, Raptors, Spurs, Trail Blazers

Teams playing three games: Bucks, Bulls, Clippers, Heat, Hornets, Knicks, Lakers, Pacers, Pistons, Rockets, Suns, Timberwolves, Thunder, Warriors, Wizards

Teams playing two games: 76ers

Back-to-Backs: Monday/Tuesday: Jazz, Kings, Mavericks and Nuggets Tuesday/Wednesday: Nets, Pelicans and Warriors Wednesday/Thursday: Clippers, Grizzlies and Spurs Thursday/Friday: None Friday/Saturday: Cavaliers, Celtics, Hornets, Kings, Nuggets, Raptors, Thunder, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers Saturday/Sunday: None



🚑 Injury report:

Out indefinitely

Sixers C Joel Embiid - load management Player to add: Andre Drummond (46% rostered)

Clippers G/F Kawhi Leonard - knee

Bucks F Khris Middleton- ankles Player to stream: Gary Trent Jr. (16% rostered)

Hornets C Mark Williams - foot Player to add: Nick Richards (27% rostered)

Pistons F Ausar Thompson - illness (blood clots)

Thunder C Isaiah Hartenstein - hand (expected return date: Dec 3

Celtics C Kristaps Porziņģis - leg ( expected return date: early-to-mid December) Player to add: Al Horford (40% rostered)



Nearing return-to-play

Sixers G/ F Paul George (knee) is expected to receive a timeline for return in Week 2 Player to stream: Caleb Martin (14% rostered)

Hornets G/F Brandon Miller (hip) is expected to be out until at least Nov 1

Spurs G/F Devin Vassell (foot) is expected to be out until at least Nov 1

Pelicans F Trey Murphy III (hamstring) is expected to be out until at least Nov 8

Day-to-day

Grizzlies G Ja Morant (thigh) is questionable Monday

Raptors G Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful on Monday

Raptors F RJ Barrett (shoulder) is questionable Monday Player to stream: Gradey Dick (21% rostered)

Hawks G/F Bogdan Bogdanović (hamstring) out Monday

Knicks F Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable Monday

Suns G Bradley Beal (elbow) missed Saturday's contest

Suns G Grayson Allen (personal) missed Saturday's contest

🔁 Rotation notes:

Golden State Warriors: Two of their first three games were blowout wins, but one constant will hold true — Steve Kerr is running a deep rotation.

The play: I already mentioned rostering Wiggins in all leagues. Additionally, Buddy Hield's been unconscious off the bench and he also needs to be rostered in points and category leagues until further notice. Brandin Podziemski is averaging nearly 25 minutes per game but his value has taken a hit by the emergence of Wiggins and Hield. However, his fantasy value got a brief lifeline with Curry expected to miss games with his ankle injury. Draymond Green hasn't played more than 27 minutes in any game. His numbers have also been concerningly bad, so I wouldn't be mad if you dropped him.

Portland Trail Blazers: Is Scoot Henderson's move to the bench long-term?

The play: Toumani Camara (8% rostered) started the first three games for the Blazers, replacing Henderson as Anfernee Simons' running point. Camara is an OG Anunoby-light — a guy who can score double-digit points with mid-tier rebounds but is a valuable asset for steals. Camara is better for category leagues than points and can be streamed with the Blazers playing four games in Week 2. Henderson’s still averaging 29 minutes off the bench which is plenty to sustain his value in points leagues (and category if you can stomach the poor FG% and turnovers)

Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons is starting at center.

The play: Nic Claxton (hamstring) minutes are continuing to ramp up over the past three games, and one would assume he'll rejoin the starting unit soon. Claxton played 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks, posting a double-double with one block. I'd still leave Simmons on waivers (34% rostered) because while his rebounds and assists are helpful, the four turnovers per game hurt his value, especially in category formats.

▶️ My Playlist:

