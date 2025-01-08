The Knicks are worn down, the Timberwolves lack chemistry & Kawhi Leonard returns

On today's episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Titus and Ice Young to catch up on the latest NBA headlines regarding the Timberwolves, Knicks, Nuggets and Clippers.

Titus and Goodwill start the show with a deep dive into the clear chemistry issues for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and pitch why Anthony Edwards needs to be more reckless. Then, they express concern for the New York Knicks showing signs of being word down early in the year. They also discuss the resurgence of the Denver Nuggets and debate if the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Oklahoma City Thunder are the best team in the NBA.

To close out the show, Young and Goodwill discuss the expectations for Kawhi Leonard returning to the Los Angeles Clippers lineup. They discuss how his game could change and how he'll mesh with James Hard.

(1:49) Timberwolves chemistry issues

(12:19) Knicks are worn down

(19:55) Westbrook and Jokic are cooking

(23:38) Who's the best team in the NBA?

(25:32) Kawhi returns

