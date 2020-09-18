Breaking down the top contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy

What the 2020 Stanley Cup Final will not lack is a collection of legitimate candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars have both rode several standout performances through three rounds, and to the first-ever NHL championship series contested inside a bubble — even with both down a legitimate star player for if not all, but most of these playoffs.

Here’s a look at the players who will warrant consideration from the voters after the Stanley Cup is awarded in the coming days.

Lightning

Victor Hedman

Scaling the record books, it’s now becoming an all-time performance on the back end for Hedman, who seems to have emerged as the single-most important player for the Eastern Conference champion Lightning.

Hedman scored his ninth goal in Tampa Bay’s elimination triumph over the New York Islanders, placing him third all-time in goals scored by a defenseman in a single postseason run. He needs three goals in the Stanley Cup Final to equal the 35-year-old record set by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Paul Coffey.

Directly responsible for 17 percent of the team’s goals since their best-of-seven series opener versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, and now climbing to within one goal of the postseason lead, is merely the tip of the iceberg for Hedman, however.

The big Swede has logged over 500 minutes, or almost an hour more than the next highest-used Lightning defender, while also leading the postseason with 73 minutes logged in overtime. The advantage is almost always with the Lightning in those Hedman shifts, with the club securing 59 percent of the total shot attempts, while outscoring the competition an absurd 22-4 with its workhorse defender on the ice.

As injuries have piled up, Hedman has remained a steady and immensely positive influence, no matter how heavy the load.

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Vasilevskiy hasn’t received close to enough praise for his brilliant postseason to date.

The Lightning netminder has logged every single second for the team through three rounds (plus those three qualification games) on its path to the Stanley Cup Final, and in those minutes kept a .931 save percentage.

Somewhat surprisingly, Vasilevskiy hasn’t recorded a shutout in his 19 games since the NHL’s restart, but has given up more than three goals in a loss only once, which means he’s essentially given the Bolts a realistic chance to win every single night.

What’s most impressive from Vasilevskiy has been his work in overtime. He’s made 64 saves on 65 shots across periods in the sudden death scenario, and managed to stop the first 58 shots he faced before the Islanders finally took one from the Lightning in a bonus period in Game 5.

Much of the Lightning’s success in these playoffs has to do with their ability to thrive in those pressure moments, and Vasilevskiy is the biggest reason they will carry a 5-1 overtime record into the Stanley Cup Final.

Brayden Point

When his presence for the Lightning has quite literally been the difference between winning and losing, at least recently, to suggest that Point has been the most important piece for the club really isn’t all that much of a stretch.

The zip on Tampa Bay’s fastball was lost a touch when its most dominant forward picked up a suspected groin injury versus the Isles. The Bolts lost both games they had to play without Point, while seemingly only squeaking by when he was in the lineup, be it while labored.

Point’s nine goals, including two overtime winners, as well as his 25 points in 17 games are the foundation of his MVP campaign, but his game is much more than that. Point has really taken the mantle as the Lightning’s centerpiece from a forward perspective in the absence of Steven Stamkos, logging the most important minutes for Jon Cooper.

