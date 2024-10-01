The best streaming services for watching sports in 2024

While Hulu's Live TV tier may not be our top recommendation for watching one particular sport, it's a great overall option if you want access to NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NHL games and more, but also want to watch Hulu Originals, and the option to catch episodes of SNL, The Bachelor and more live or on-demand the following day.

Hulu's live TV tier also includes ad-supported access to Disney+ and ESPN+ (which is a separate service we recommend further down in this list for tuning into NHL games, UFC fights and select F1 races). Hulu + Live TV starts out at a pricey $77/month after a three day free trial, but when you account for everything you're getting, it's not a bad deal for a sports AND entertainment fan that's looking to only commit to one subscription.