The Ariel Helwani Show | Dave Feldman in studio, Payton Talbott, Moses Itauma, Matt Hamill, On The Nose and more

David Feldman stops by in-studio today! (Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Join Ariel Helwani and The Boys In The Back live on Uncrowned and YouTube at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. UK time for the latest edition of "The Ariel Helwani Show."

Wednesday's lineup can be seen below.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel answers all your questions in 2025's debut edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m. ET: Top heavyweight boxing prospect Moses Itauma checks in.

2:30 p.m. ET: BKFC head honcho Dave Feldman stops by in-studio to discuss everything bare-knuckle.

3:30 p.m. ET: Payton Talbott previews his UFC 311 fight against Raoni Barcelos.

4 p.m. ET: Matt Hamill calls in following his incredible news this past week.

Catch all new episodes of "The Ariel Helwani Show" live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Uncrowned and The Ariel Helwani Show's YouTube page.

To listen to every episode, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.