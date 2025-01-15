The Ariel Helwani Show | Action Bronson in studio, plus Holly Holm, Patricio Pitbull, Jack Catterall vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. faceoff, UFC 311 preview and more

UFC 311 is just days away! (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Join "The Ariel Helwani Show" as we get you ready for the first big weekend of combat sports in 2025!

Today, Ariel Helwani is joined by a monster lineup of guests on Uncrowned and YouTube at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. UK time. Check out the rundown below.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel kicks things off by answering all your questions in the latest round of On The Nose.

1:40 p.m. ET: Featherweight legend Patricio Pitbull returns less than 24 hours after finally securing his PFL release.

2 p.m. ET: Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr. go face-to-face in a virtual showdown ahead of their Feb. 15 final eliminator bout in Manchester.

2:30 p.m. ET: Uncrowned's Chuck Mindenhall stops by to preview UFC 311 and discuss his upcoming features on Payton Talbott and Merab Dvalishvili.

3 p.m. ET: The big homie Action Bronson joins us in-studio to talk anything and everything.

4 p.m. ET: Boxing Hall of Famer and former UFC champion Holly Holm calls in after parting ways with the UFC this week.

