TGL debut sparks social media reactions

The first TGL match hit the ESPN airwaves at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday and while the first competition was lopsided, with The Bay Golf Club jumping out to a massive lead, the event was certainly the talk of the golf world.

Pro golfers, media members (including our own Golfweek staffers) and average fans had plenty to say about the ground-breaking technology, new arena and live coverage.

Here's a sampling of what we found on the internet.

Are you watching? pic.twitter.com/Ix1vwH32sr — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) January 8, 2025

It’s their first go, and I’m sure they’ll address it after they review the broadcast, but TGL really needs more tech for fans. I’m guessing they might even have it available, but the producers have got to be struggling because the pace really is soooo good and fast. @golfweek — Jason Lusk (@JLuGolfweek) January 8, 2025

Less than 30 mins away from kickoff of @TGL inaugural season! I’ve been excited about this since it was brought to me in early 2022. I believe TGL will bring more people into the game of golf that have never participated before. It will show that there are difference ways to… — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) January 8, 2025

I’m excited for TGL and I’m not afraid to say it. New energy into our sport. This building is a technological marvel. It’s easy to be cynical but let’s sit back and enjoy. It’s not that deep at the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/fu5LNcT5DX — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) January 8, 2025

I need the crowd to stay this vocal during TGL matches. Booing bad shots is something I didn’t see coming but I like it. I like it a lot. — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) January 8, 2025

Ludvig Aberg might be the best TGL player we’ve ever seen. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGolf) January 8, 2025

One thing that would elevate TGL immensely - at least one commentator there for comedic relief. Lean into the ESPN 8 The Ocho vibe — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) January 8, 2025

I think I’m in on this TGL stuff. Holes are fast paced, guys seem to enjoy a new twist to conventional golf, side action going on. Fun late Tuesday night watch — Sam Beard (@_beard11) January 8, 2025

Halfway through the debut TGL match broadcast



- Vibes are mixed, the players seem to be enjoying it and the shot clock putts get interesting

- Not sure I’ve seen one fan shot, gotta get some crazy Pro Darts-like fans to drive the atmosphere

- Not intense enough to drive return… https://t.co/fBdQQThoVp — Neil Horowitz (@njh287) January 8, 2025

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: TGL debut on ESPN sparks Twitter reactions