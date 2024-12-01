USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Texas vs Texas A&M live score updates, highlights, how to watch Week 14 game

Texas-Texas A&M is back on the college football menu for Thanksgiving weekend 2024.

The No. 3 Longhorns (10-1, 6-1 SEC) take on the No. 19 Aggies (8-3, 5-2) in what will serve as a de facto SEC championship semifinal game. It's the first matchup between Texas-Texas A&M since 2011, with the winner moving on to play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next weekend. Texas is coming off a 31-14 win over Kentucky last week, while Texas A&M is coming off a 43-41 loss to Auburn in four overtimes last week.

Texas leads the all-time series 76-37-5, including a 27-25 win over Texas A&M in 2011. The teams square off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Follow along here for score updates, highlights and more from the return of the infamous Texas-Texas A&M football matchup:

Texas vs Texas A&M score updates

This section will be updated when the game begins.

TEAM 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL Texas ― ― ― ― ― Texas A&M ― ― ― ― ―

Texas vs Texas A&M live updates

Pregame

Matthew McConaughey arrives for Texas-Texas A&M matchup

Famous Texas alum and actor Matthew McConaughey has arrived at Kyle Field for the matchup between Texas and Texas A&M. McConaughey is the "Minister of Culture" at UT.

Here in College Station for the Texas A&M #Aggies' long-awaited rivalry showdown with the Texas #Longhorns.



An hour remains until kickoff over here, and Texas' esteemed guest has officially arrived. Here's Matthew McConaughey taking Kyle Field.



"Hey hey," he said before posing. pic.twitter.com/MXg34pHOcw — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 30, 2024

Texas A&M takes the field vs Texas

Texas A&M specialists have taken the field against Texas:

Texas A&M specialists coming onto the field: pic.twitter.com/5DmJqhhmVk — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) November 30, 2024

ESPN’s “College GameDay” favors A&M over Texas

On ESPN’s “College GameDay” this morning, three out of the five analysts pick Texas A&M to prevail at home over rival Texas. It would mark the Aggies’ first win over the Longhorns since 2010.

Desmond Howard: Texas A&M

Nick Saban: Texas

Pat McAfee: Texas A&M

Dude Perfect: Texas A&M

Lee Corso: Texas

⁠Kirk Herbstreit: Abstained (calling game for ABC)

Texas vs Texas A&M time today

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: College Station, Texas

What channel is Team A vs Team B game on today?

Texas vs. Texas A&M will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth at Kyle Field, with Holly Rowe reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers, the ESPN app and ESPN+.

Texas vs Texas A&M history

Series record: Texas leads 76-37-5

Texas' last win: 2011 (27-25 in College Station)

Texas A&M's last win: 2010 (24-17 in Austin)

Texas vs Texas A&M predictions

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas 28, Texas A&M 20

"The emotions tell one story, but the film says another. The Aggie defense just has too many holes to hold up against a potent Texas attack and will need to win big in the turnover battle or on special teams in order to spring an upset."

Cedric Golden, Austin American-Statesman: Texas 31, Texas A&M 24

"The offensive line should be on high alert for this one. If the big boys up front protect Quinn Ewers, he will be able to make plays against this A&M secondary. The Longhorn defense is elite and it will keep quarterback Marcel Reed contained just enough to get the win."

David Eckert, Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M 24, Texas 21

"The Texas offense has been hit-and-miss this season, and the mobility of its quarterback, Quinn Ewers, is now in question after he suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky. The Aggies are the first team Texas has played in more than a month that won't be completely overwhelmed by the Longhorns' athleticism."

Team A vs Team B betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Spread: Texas (-4.5)

Over/under : 48.5

Moneyline: Texas (-200); Texas A&M (+165)

Texas vs Texas A&M injury updates

Injury updates from mandatory SEC availability reports:

Texas:

QB Quinn Ewers ― probable

RB CJ Baxter ― Out

RB Christian Clark ― Out

RB Velton Gardner ― Out

DB Dexter Williams ― Out

Texas A&M:

WR Cyrus Allen ― Out

DB Tyreek Chappel ― Out

RB Le'Veon Moss ― Out

OL Mark Nabou Jr. ― Out

RB Rueben Owens ― Questionable

DB Jaydon Hill ― Questionable

QB Jaylen Henderson ― Questionable

DB Will Lee II ― Questionable

OL Chase Bisonti ― Probable

Texas football schedule 2024

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State (W, 52-0)

Saturday, Sept. 7: at No. 10 Michigan (W, 31-12)

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. UTSA (W, 56-7)

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. UL Monroe (W, 51-3)

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Mississippi State* (W, 35-13)

Saturday, Oct. 5: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. No. 18 Oklahoma* (W, 34-3)

Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. No. 5 Georgia* (L, 30-15)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 25 Vanderbilt* (W, 27-24)

Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Florida* (W, 49-17)

Saturday, Nov. 16: at Arkansas* (W, 20-10)

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Kentucky* (W, 31-14)

Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 19 Texas A&M* | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPN (Fubo)

Record: 10-1, 6-1 SEC

Texas A&M football schedule 2024

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (L, 23-13)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. McNeese (W, 52-10)

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Florida* (W, 33-20)

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Bowling Green (W, 26-20)

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Arkansas* (W, 21-17)

Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. No. 9 Missouri* (W, 41-10)

Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 19: at Mississippi State* (W, 34-24)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 8 LSU* (W, 38-23)

Saturday, Nov. 2: at South Carolina* (L, 44-20)

Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. New Mexico State (W, 38-3)

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Auburn* (L, 43-41, 4 OT)

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. No. 3 Texas* | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPN (Fubo)

Record: 8-3, 5-2 SEC

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas-Texas A&M score today: Live updates, channel for Week 14 game