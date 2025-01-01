Advertisement
Texas vs. Arizona State score, live results, highlights: College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl

yahoo sports staff

Happy New Year! We're ringing in 2025 with a full day of College Football Playoff action.

We have three games Wednesday after Penn State got the quarterfinals started with a 31-14 win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.

The expanded playoff didn't exactly deliver in the first round, but we have some heavyweight matchups on tap now as the remaining teams vie for a spot in the semifinals.

Follow all the action below (scroll for live updates).

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas -12.5 | Total: 51.5

This is a fascinating matchup between two of the most creative offensive minds in college football. Kenny Dillingham has schemed an offense that has scored 53 TDs this season while Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will assuredly have a couple of new looks for the Arizona State defense. This may be a game that’s much more about the staying power of the ASU defense than the ASU offense.

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 5 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -2.5 | Total: 55.5

How loose is Ohio State? The Buckeyes looked like a totally different team against the Volunteers than they did against Michigan. The offensive stats from the matchup between Ohio State and Oregon on Oct. 12 were almost identical. The big separator between the teams came via penalties and turnovers. Which team will come out on top in the rematch?

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Georgia -1.5 | Total: 44.5

No one will question how well Georgia coach Kirby Smart can motivate his team, especially in a circumstance like this with his starting quarterback injured and off to the NFL. But just how well can Georgia move the ball with Gunner Stockton in the game? We won't be surprised to see Georgia stick to its run game.

    ASU on the march

    Cam Skattebo is starting to get some positive momentum and the Sun Devils are nearing the red zone now.

    Texas punts it back

    ASU gets its first stop of the day when it desperately needed one. The Sun Devils will take over at their own 31-yard line with just under 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

    ASU punts again

    The Sun Devils are punting it right back to Texas. They're struggling to move the ball since their first possession of the game.

    Touchdown Texas!

    ASU couldn't do anything with its ensuing possession and punted the ball away to Texas' Silas Bolden, who just returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

    What a start for Texas!

    Texas 14, ASU 3

    Touchdown Texas!

    And just like that, the Longhorns have scored on a deep pass! One play after Matthew Golden had a long catch and run for 54 yards, Quinn Ewers finds DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 23-yard score.

    ASU nails FG for first score of game

    The Sun Devils are on the board first in the Peach Bowl after Carston Kieffer made a 39-yard field goal.

    ASU 3, Texas 0

    ASU gets first down on punt attempt

    The Sun Devils were trying to punt the ball away when a Texas defender came free and had a chance to block it. But he couldn't make contact with the ball and was called with a running-into-the-kicker penalty, which results in a first down for ASU.

    We are underway in the Peach Bowl!

    Arizona State will start off with the ball.

    CFP players to watch, key to the Peach Bowl: No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Arizona State

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 07: Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (#4) runs up field during the Big 12 championship football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Iowa State Cyclones on December 7, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Matthew Visinsky/Getty Images)
    Colorado's blowout loss to BYU in Alamo Bowl draws 8 million viewers

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 28: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) high five each other before the football game between BYU Cougars and Colorado Buffalos on December 28, 2024, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (David Buono/Getty Images)
    Viewer's guide to the new College Football Playoff

    The 12-team College Football Playoff will start on Dec. 20 and end in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 20. (Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)
    The College Football Playoff continues on New Year's Day. (Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)
    How this Notre Dame team could finally end program's painful 31-year major bowl losing skid

    Will this Notre Dame team win the big one? (Mallory Bielecki/Yahoo Sports)
    Will this Notre Dame team win the big one? (Mallory Bielecki/Yahoo Sports)
    No. 6 Penn State moves on to semifinals with 31-14 Fiesta Bowl win over No. 3 Boise State

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Defensive End Amin Vanover #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions holds the Fiesta Bowl trophy after the Penn State Nittany Lions versus Boise State Broncos College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on December 31,2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Kevin Abele/Getty Images)
    Police: Sugar Bowl to go on after truck attack kills 10, injures 35 in New Orleans

    An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Click on the photo above to read the story. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    We still have about 45 minutes until the Peach Bowl kickoff between Arizona State and Texas, so here's what's happening around the sport as the new year begins.

    Good morning folks and welcome to our live tracker for the 3 remaining College Football Playoff quarterfinals!