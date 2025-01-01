Texas vs. Arizona State score, live results, highlights: College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl

This is a fascinating matchup between two of the most creative offensive minds in college football. Kenny Dillingham has schemed an offense that has scored 53 TDs this season while Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will assuredly have a couple of new looks for the Arizona State defense. This may be a game that’s much more about the staying power of the ASU defense than the ASU offense.
How loose is Ohio State? The Buckeyes looked like a totally different team against the Volunteers than they did against Michigan. The offensive stats from the matchup between Ohio State and Oregon on Oct. 12 were almost identical. The big separator between the teams came via penalties and turnovers. Which team will come out on top in the rematch?
No one will question how well Georgia coach Kirby Smart can motivate his team, especially in a circumstance like this with his starting quarterback injured and off to the NFL. But just how well can Georgia move the ball with Gunner Stockton in the game? We won't be surprised to see Georgia stick to its run game.
ASU on the march
Cam Skattebo is starting to get some positive momentum and the Sun Devils are nearing the red zone now.
Texas punts it back
ASU gets its first stop of the day when it desperately needed one. The Sun Devils will take over at their own 31-yard line with just under 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
ASU punts again
The Sun Devils are punting it right back to Texas. They're struggling to move the ball since their first possession of the game.
Touchdown Texas!
ASU couldn't do anything with its ensuing possession and punted the ball away to Texas' Silas Bolden, who just returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.
The Sun Devils are on the board first in the Peach Bowl after Carston Kieffer made a 39-yard field goal.
ASU 3, Texas 0
ASU gets first down on punt attempt
The Sun Devils were trying to punt the ball away when a Texas defender came free and had a chance to block it. But he couldn't make contact with the ball and was called with a running-into-the-kicker penalty, which results in a first down for ASU.
We are underway in the Peach Bowl!
Arizona State will start off with the ball.
We still have about 45 minutes until the Peach Bowl kickoff between Arizona State and Texas, so here's what's happening around the sport as the new year begins.
Good morning folks and welcome to our live tracker for the 3 remaining College Football Playoff quarterfinals!
