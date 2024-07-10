Texas Rangers slugger selected for the 2024 Home Run Derby

The MLB announced that Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia will take part in the 2024 Home Run Derby.

This season Garcia is hitting .215 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Garcia is no stranger to the completion as he competed in last year’s Home Run Derby in Seattle, losing in the first round 24-17 to longtime friend and former teammate Randy Arozarena.

Garcia joins Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Bobby Witt Jr.,José Ramírez and Marcell Ozuna with one more spot yet to be announced to fill the eight-man field.

Henderson (27), Ramírez (23) and Ozuna (23) all rank in the top five for home runs hit this season and Alonso (18) and Garcia (17) are both inside the top 20.

Garcia, Ramírez and Alonso are the only players to have participated in the Home Run Derby previously with Alonso looking for a historic third victory at the derby.

The Home Run Derby begins at 7 p.m. on Monday and will air on ESPN.