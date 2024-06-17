Texas Rangers preparing for multiple players return from injury amid team’s recent skid

The Texas Rangers (33-38) received some good news on the injury front when the franchise announced that third baseman Josh Jung and pitcher Josh Sborz had begun their rehab assignments with Triple-A Round Rock.

On Sunday, Jung went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the Express’ 13-3 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers while Sborz struggled in his lone inning of work giving up two runs off two hits with a strikeout and a walk in 0.2 innings of work.

Sborz has been out since May 8 with shoulder tightness and Jung since April 1, with a fractured wrist.

The Rangers could also soon see the return of pitcher Max Scherzer from the injured list. The two-time World Series champion last pitched for the Round Rock Express on Saturday, giving up three runs off four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in 4.2 innings.

Scherzer has not yet pitched for the Rangers this season while recovering from a herniated disk in his lower back, with no setbacks Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Scherzer to rejoin the rotation as soon as this week.

The reinforcement comes as the Rangers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak after being swept by the division-rival Seattle Mariners. The Rangers are 4-6 in their last ten games and have only scored more than five runs twice over that span.

The Rangers will welcome Jacob deGrom’s former team the New York Mets for a three-game series which begins at 7:05 on Monday at Globe Life Field. deGrom remains on the injured list.