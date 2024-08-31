Texas QB Arch Manning throws, runs for first touchdowns of college career on back-to-back possessions

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter

Arch Manning saw playing time in Texas' opener against Colorado State. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Arch Manning threw the first TD of his Texas career in the Longhorns’ opener on Saturday.

Manning entered the game against Colorado State with four minutes to go in the third quarter and the Longhorns leading 38-0. On his first play, Manning rolled to his right and hit Johntay Cook over the middle for a 40-yard catch-and-run. Two plays later, Manning found Oregon State transfer Silas Bolden for a 5-yard touchdown after he scrambled to avoid some pressure.

ARCH MANNING WITH HIS FIRST COLLEGIATE TD PASS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nAcXUbyreI — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2024

Manning added his first career rushing touchdown on the following Texas possession.

First a passing TD, now a rushing TD 😮



Arch getting it done in Austin 🤘



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/tdVI27IQCX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 31, 2024

Manning was Texas’ No. 3 QB for most of his freshman season in 2023. He saw time in two games and was 2-of-5 passing for 30 yards a season ago. With Maalik Murphy’s transfer to Duke ahead of last season’s College Football Playoff, Manning is the No. 2 QB for the Longhorns this season behind Quinn Ewers.

Ewers’ excellence on Saturday was a big reason why Manning got to enter the game in the third quarter. Ewers was 20-of-27 passing for 260 yards with three TDs and an interception before exiting the game. Two of those TDs went to Matthew Golden and the other went to former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

With Ewers a senior in 2024, Manning is in line to be the Longhorns’ No. 1 QB next season. He’ll also likely see more playing time later this season too, especially if Texas keeps blowing teams out.