Texas A&M-CC faces SE Louisiana on 5-game road slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-7, 0-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC will try to break its five-game road slide when the Islanders visit SE Louisiana.

The Lions are 2-0 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Sam Hines Jr. leads the Lions with 7.1 boards.

The Islanders have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SE Louisiana scores 70.5 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 67.4 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakevion Buckley is averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions.

Owen Dease is averaging 9.2 points for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press