Who Is Texas Longhorns Quarterback Quinn Ewers' Girlfriend? All About Mady Barnes (and How She Supports the College Star’s Football Career)

The star quarterback went Instagram official with his girlfriend back in February 2023

Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty ; Mady Barnes/ Instagram Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. ; Quinn Ewers takes a selfie with girlfriend Mady Barnes in May 2024 in New York City.

Despite going to rival colleges, Quinn Ewers and Mady Barnes’ romance is still going strong.

Ewers is a star football player at the University of Texas at Austin, the school of choice for Matthew McConaughey and Glen Powell. However, his girlfriend, Barnes, is a student at the University of Oklahoma, igniting a century-long rivalry between the schools. The longstanding competition — known as the Red River Rivalry — dates back to 1900, according to Sports Illustrated, with the teams playing nearly every year.

Over the course of their relationship, Ewers and Barnes haven't shared many details about their connection, including when they started dating. The Texas natives took their relationship public in February 2023 when Barnes posted several photos of them enjoying a night out in Austin.

More recently, during a September 2024 appearance on Sundae Conversation, the college football quarterback confirmed that his girlfriend attended the University of Oklahoma, stopping short of revealing more information.

While Ewers remained tightlipped on the show, he and Barnes have featured each other on their respective social media pages, posting snaps of them at school games and other activities.

Now, Ewers is set to lead the Texas Longhorns against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs on Jan. 10 to try to advance to the College Football Championship and join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

So who is Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend? Here's everything to know to know about Mady Barnes and her relationship with the college football star.

She grew up in Texas

Mady Barnes/ Instagram Quinn Ewers smiles with girlfriend Mady Barnes in July 2024 in Destin Beach, FL.

Much like her boyfriend, Barnes was raised in the Lone Star State. She graduated from Colleyville Heritage High School in May 2022, located in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

Meanwhile, Ewers was born in San Antonio and grew up in Southlake, Texas, according to Garden & Gun magazine. He attended and played football at Carroll Senior High School, less than 10 miles from Barnes' high school.

She attends a rival college

Mady Barnes/ Instagram Quinn Ewers and Mady Barnes at the University of Texas in 2024.

Ewers is a third-year quarterback as a Texas Longhorn, but Barnes is cheering on her boyfriend while attending a rival school.

Barnes is a student at the University of Oklahoma, a longtime rival of UT Austin that dates back well over a century. At the university, she is a member of the Chi Omega sorority after rushing in August 2022.

In addition, Barnes is part of the American Marketing Association. according to her LinkedIn. She was also selected as a Kendra Scott Gem and Campus Ambassador at her college for the 2023-24 school year.

"I am looking forward to all the amazing experiences and connections this opportunity brings me!" she wrote at the time.

They made their relationship Instagram official in 2023

Mady Barnes/ Instagram Quinn Ewers and girlfriend Mady Barnes together in February 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Ewers and Barnes made their debut as a couple on social media in February 2023 when she posted a series of photos on Instagram.

In the pictures, Ewers donned a tan cowboy hat, and Barnes posed in white cowgirl boots while out on a date in Austin. "Not too bad here😊😊," she wrote.

A few months later, in May 2023, Barnes uploaded snaps from a trip she and Ewers took to Delray Beach, Fla. The gallery of photos featured them soaking up the sun, eating delicious food and exploring local spots.

Around the same time, Ewers posted a recap of their visit on his own Instagram page, marking the first time he shared Barnes on his feed.

They have traveled to different destinations together

Mady Barnes/ Instagram Quinn Ewers and Mady Barnes on vacation together in March 2024.

In the midst of attending college classes and participating in school events, Ewers and Barnes have made time to go away on trips together.

Barnes has documented their visits to destinations across the U.S., like their times in Florida when they went to Delray Beach and Destin. They have also stopped by New York City, where the couple took in the Big Apple's scenery and good bites.

On the international front, Ewers and Barnes went to Turks and Caicos for what appeared to be spring break. The two were captured relaxing on the beach and going on boat rides before sitting down for family dinners.

She works in social media

Mady Barnes/ Instagram Quinn Ewers takes a selfie with girlfriend Mady Barnes in May 2024 in New York City.

While Barnes is still a student at the University of Oklahoma, she’s already started her work in social media marketing and online advertising.

According to her LinkedIn, she is the social media coordinator at a med spa in Southlake, Texas. Her internship started in July 2023 and appears to be ongoing.

She played sports in high school

Mady Barnes/ Instagram Quinn Ewers and Mady Barnes at the University of Texas in 2024.

Ewers may be a college athlete today, but Barnes had her own athletic streak in high school. She played volleyball and was a cheerleader.

Barnes previously shared photos on social media showcasing her talents, including an August 2018 snapshot from her freshman year of high school, donning her volleyball uniform with a friend.

She also posted a picture in September 2020, demonstrating her school pride as a cheerleader.

She has documented their romance online

Mady Barnes/ Instagram Quinn Ewers walks on the field with girlfriend Mady Barnes after a University of Texas Longhorns football game.

While Ewers has not shared much about his relationship publicly or in interviews, he and Barnes have given glimpses into their romance through social media.

Barnes’ snaps of her beau have included a sweet post from September 2023 of the couple in the middle of an embrace, an October 2024 picture posing with Ewers donning his UT Austin gear and on the field with the football star in December 2024.

