Texas QB Quinn Ewers declares for NFL draft, forgoing final year of college football eligibility

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Quinn Ewers is off to the NFL.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback announced on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning that he is declaring for the NFL draft after three years with the Longhorns, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

"My entire life I have dreamed about playing football on the forty acres. These past three years have been some of the best years that I could have imagined. The relationships that I've built with coaches and teammates will last forever," Ewers said in his video.

"I'm truly thankful for the opportunity to play football in the home state and the best university in the world. With prayer and careful consideration, I'm officially declaring for the NFL draft."

Ewers' announcement to declare for the NFL comes after the Longhorns quarterback told ESPN in an interview leading up to the College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl semifinal that he does not expect to play college football next year.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback started his collegiate career at Ohio State in 2021 before transferring to Texas. Ironically, Ewers' career ended by the hand of the Buckeyes and his freshman roommate, Ohio State defensive lineman Jack Sawyer. Facing a fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter, Ewers was sacked by Sawyer and had the ball stripped out of his hands for a 83-yard scoop-and-score touchdown return.

REQUIRED READING: Quinn Ewers draft profile: NFL scouting report for Texas football QB

Ewers battled multiple injuries throughout this past season, including an oblique strain that he sustained in Week 3 against Texas-San Antonio that caused him to miss two games. He also had a high-ankle sprain towards the end of the regular season that carried into the CFP, an injury that affected his mobility and saw Texas use backup quarterback Arch Manning on running plays.

Perhaps, Ewers best game this season came in Week 2 on the road at Michigan, when he completed 66.7% of his pass for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' ranked victory. Another highlight moment this past season for Ewers came in the CFP Peach Bowl quarterback vs. No. 4 Arizona State. Facing a fourth-and-13, Ewers connected with wide receiver Matthew Golden for a 28-yard touchdown to keep Texas' season alive, and ultimately send them to the semifinal.

In his three seasons as Texas' starting quarterback, Ewers led the Longhorns to a 27-9 overall record, the 2023 Big 12 championship and two appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinals — the former of the two being the program's first ever CFP appearance.

Thank you 3 🤘 pic.twitter.com/CsiboqvxmF — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 15, 2025

He will finish his time in Austin with the Longhorns having completed 64.9% of his passes for 9,128 yards and 68 passing touchdowns, adding eight rushing touchdowns.

Ewers is listed as the No. 5 quarterback on ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board of prospects for April's NFL draft. He is expected to be one of the more touted quarterbacks in this year's draft class, one that already consists of Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe to name a few.

Quinn Ewers stats at Texas

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Ewers stats with the Longhorns:

2022: 172 of 296 (58.1%) passing for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions; one rushing touchdown

2023: 272 of 394 (69%) passing for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions; five rushing touchdowns

2024: 293 of 445 (65.8%) passing for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions; two rushing touchdowns

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Quinn Ewers entering NFL draft after three seasons at Texas