Texas' Bevo mascot won't attend SEC championship game vs Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

This week saw No. 2 Texas travel from Austin, Texas to Atlanta for the Longhorns' first SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But one massive star was missing from the Texas travel party for its rematch against No. 5 Georgia.

As reported by the Austin American-Statesman's David Eckert, Bevo — Texas' live longhorn steer mascot, believed to be the biggest livestock mascot in college sports — will not join the Longhorns at their first SEC championship game due to space inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia's mascot, Uga XI, is expected to attend the game on Saturday.

"When we received the request for Bevo to be on the sideline in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, our staff looked at several alternatives including the sideline location. The reality is there is limited sideline space at the stadium. We can’t jeopardize the safety of Bevo or the game participants," an SEC spokesperson told the Statesman, part of the USA Today Network, on Thursday. "With the narrow sidelines, location of multiple sets for television and camera carts, there is not enough space. While we want to honor tradition across the conference, the space limitation is a reality.

"We did identify several options for Bevo including a location at SEC FanFare but there was no opportunity for him to be in the stadium due to space."

As noted by ESPN, Bevo weighs more than 1,700 pounds while its horns span a distance of 58 inches.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the matter Friday on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," echoing similar remarks.

"That's the problem. We looked at alternatives and have limited space reality here," Sankey said Friday. "We looked at alternatives but we are going to go forward with the football game as is."

You know what we would like to see @GregSankey..

Bevo on this sideline



— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 6, 2024

Of note: Bevo charged Georgia's former live Bulldog mascot, Uga X, in pregame of the 2019 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

One year ago today, Bevo had the audacity to go after Uga
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2020

Uga XI did not make the trip to Austin in Week 8 earlier this year due to the travel impact on a young pet, as he is only 2 years old.

Texas and Georgia will kick off at 4 p.m. ET in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, with the winner receiving one of the four automatic bids to the College Football Playoff that also comes with a first-round bye.

