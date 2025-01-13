Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 13:
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Converse Judson, 27-1; 2. FW Boswell, 27-2; 3. Cypress Springs, 20-3; 4. League City Clear Brook, 25-2; 5. Denton Guyer, 23-3; 6. Duncanville, 18-5; 7. Lewisville Flower Mound, 25-1; 8. Denton Braswell, 25-2; 9. South Grand Prairie, 20-6; 10. Cedar Hill, 19-5; 11. Lancaster, 14-5; 12. Fort Bend Hightower, 22-5; 13. Pearland Dawson, 24-4; 14. Pearland, 22-6; 15. Garland Sachse, 23-5; 16. Wolfforth Frenship, 21-6; 17. Conroe Grand Oaks, 23-3; 18. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 23-5; 19. League City Clear Creek, 22-4; 20. Alief Taylor, 22-4; 21. North Crowley, 19-7; 22. San Marcos, 19-6; 23. Cibolo Steele, 18-6; 24. SA Churchill, 21-5; 25. Austin Westlake, 21-7.
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey, 26-4; 2. Liberty Hill, 26-2; 3. Frisco Wakeland, 22-5; 4. Amarillo Tascosa, 25-3; 5. Amarillo, 23-4; 6. Argyle, 24-4; 7. SA Wagner, 23-3; 8. Leander Glenn, 26-3; 9. Frisco Memorial, 22-7; 10. Mansfield Summit, 19-4; 11. Georgetown, 23-4; 12. Cedar Park, 20-5; 13. SA McCollum, 25-3; 14. SA Houston, 24-4; 15. Abilene Wylie, 21-5; 16. Tyler, 24-5; 17. Harlingen South, 21-5; 18. Jacksonville, 23-5; 19. Comal Pieper, 19-6; 20. Bastrop, 26-3; 21. Lucas Lovejoy, 19-7; 22. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 21-7; 23. EP Americas, 19-3; 24. Fort Bend Marshall, 19-4; 25. Beaumont West Brook, 17-6.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Lincoln, 25-2; 2. Waco La Vega, 20-6; 3. Glen Rose, 25-2; 4. Decatur, 23-3; 5. Canyon, 20-4; 6. Fredericksburg, 20-6; 7. Sunnyvale, 21-4; 8. Brock, 19-6; 9. Canton, 21-5; 10. Bridgeport, 23-5; 11. Houston Wheatley, 15-2; 12. Seminole, 20-6; 13. Lorena, 19-7; 14. Godley, 22-4; 15. Burkburnett, 22-4; 16. Manor New Tech, 20-2; 17. Bridge City, 24-3; 18. Wilmer-Hutchins, 19-5; 19. Cuero, 23-6; 20. Comal Davenport, 19-6; 21. Sanger, 19-7; 22. Mabank, 22-5; 23. Jarrell, 22-5; 24. Frisco Panther Creek, 16-6; 25. Midland Greenwood, 17-8.
Class 3A
1. Canadian, 25-0; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 24-2; 3. Winnsboro, 24-3; 4. Gunter, 24-3; 5. Fairfield, 20-5; 6. Malakoff, 23-3; 7. Rio Hondo, 21-2; 8. Idalou, 20-7; 9. Kountze, 13-3; 10. Dalhart, 21-4; 11. El Maton Tidehaven, 26-1; 12. Emory Rains, 24-3; 13. CC West Oso, 21-5; 14. Little River Academy, 20-5; 15. Hooks, 21-5; 16. Grandview, 25-3; 17. Pottsboro, 25-3; 18. Hitchcock, 17-4; 19. Comanche, 13-6; 20. Ponder, 20-4; 21. Lexington, 19-5; 22. Jourdanton, 22-6; 23. Shallowater, 15-6; 24. Coahoma, 18-4; 25. Franklin, 16-4.
Class 2A
1. Martins Mill, 23-1; 2. Panhandle, 22-3; 3. Farwell, 23-3; 4. Chireno, 23-3; 5. Whiteface, 25-2; 6. Cisco, 18-5; 7. Hawkins, 24-1; 8. Muenster, 21-5; 9. Nocona, 19-6; 10. Clarendon, 21-5; 11. Abernathy, 19-8; 12. New Home, 19-6; 13. Wellington, 18-7; 14. Stratford, 21-3; 15. Spearman, 14-4; 16. Lovelady, 21-5; 17. Goldthwaite, 19-8; 18. Bland, 16-1; 19. San Saba, 21-6; 20. Quinlan Boles, 19-7; 21. Seymour, 20-5; 22. Frost, 18-8; 23. Granger, 19-6; 24. Mumford, 16-5; 25. Refugio, 21-4.
Class 1A
1. Westbrook, 25-0; 2. Turkey Valley, 23-2; 3. Eula, 25-1; 4. Broaddus, 22-4; 5. Gorman, 26-3; 6. McLean, 18-3; 7. Moulton, 21-4; 8. Nazareth, 12-7; 9. Brookeland, 23-4; 10. Saltillo, 21-6; 11. Hermleigh, 24-4; 12. Garden City, 24-2; 13. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 20-4; 14. Whitharral, 15-7; 15. Gail Borden County, 15-6; 16. Avinger, 15-3; 17. Huckabay, 20-6; 18. Tilden McMullen County, 22-4; 19. Texline, 13-8; 20. Mertzon Irion County, 21-6; 21. Jayton, 15-10; 22. San Isidro, 18-6; 23. Newcastle, 14-8; 24. Menard, 16-3; 25. Martinsville, 15-11.
GIRLS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Houston Kinkaid, 20-9; 2. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 19-6; 3. SA Antonian, 24-6; 4. Addison Greenhill, 15-7; 5. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 12-11; 6. Houston St. Pius, 19-2; 7. Plano John Paul II, 11-13; 8. Houston St. Agnes, 12-9; 9. Austin Savio, 20-11; 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 15-7.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian, 19-3; 2. Midland Christian, 17-6; 3. Bullard Brook Hill, 25-5; 4. FW All Saints, 17-4; 5. FW Southwest Christian, 17-5; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 7-8; 7. Austin Hyde Park, 21-1; 8. FW Christian, 13-11; 9. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 20-2; 10. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 3-7.
TAPPS 4A
1. Midland Classical, 22-1; 2. FW Lake Country Christian, 18-6; 3. Lubbock Christian, 16-7; 4. Boerne Geneva, 18-4; 5. Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 17-3; 6. Bryan Brazos Christian, 16-6; 7. Austin Hill Country Christian, 11-7; 8. Pasadena First Baptist, 8-2; 9. Waco Vanguard, 12-9; 10. FW Temple Christian, 8-7.
TAPPS 3A
1. Waco Live Oak Classical, 14-5; 2. Kennedale Fellowship, 16-2; 3. McKinney Cornerstone Christian, 6-5; 4. SA Lutheran, 20-5; 5. FW Covenant Classical, 6-4; 6. Rockwall Heritage Christian, 7-4; 7. Abilene Christian, 9-7; 8. Conroe Covenant Christian, 6-3; 9. Keene Chisholm Trail, 1-0; 10. Denton Calvary, 7-12.
TAPPS 2A
1. Dallas First Baptist, 20-4; 2. Bryan St. Joseph, 21-4; 3. Amarillo San Jacinto, 17-6; 4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 13-5; 5. Decatur Victory Christian, 13-4; 6. Longview Christian Heritage, 13-6; 7. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 8-3; 8. Waco Valor, 9-5; 9. Longview Christian, 10-3; 10. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 10-6.
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 24-3; 2. Sherman Texoma Christian, 15-5; 3. Rockwall Providence, 12-1; 4. Alamo Macedonia Christian, 13-6; 5. San Marcos Hill Country, 9-5; 6. Spring Founders Christian, 8-4; 7. Mission Juan Diego, 11-6; 8. Longview St. Mary’s, 9-7; 9. San Angelo Cornerstone, 5-4; 10. Azle Christian, 8-5.
___
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. SA Northside Brennan, 21-2; 2. Allen, 22-1; 3. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 24-2; 4. Duncanville, 12-6; 5. Alvin Shadow Creek, 21-2; 6. Lancaster, 17-5; 7. Cibolo Steele, 21-2; 8. Katy Jordan, 23-2; 9. Denton Guyer, 20-6; 10. Crowley, 17-9; 11. Round Rock Stony Point, 21-4; 12. North Crowley, 22-4; 13. Humble Atascocita, 18-4; 14. Plano East, 18-4; 15. Katy Seven Lakes, 22-5; 16. Round Rock Westwood, 25-1; 17. Houston Bellaire, 15-8; 18. Mesquite Horn, 14-9; 19. Waxahachie, 12-9; 20. Fort Bend Travis, 21-2; 21. Conroe Grand Oaks, 21-6; 22. SA Harlan, 16-8; 23. Fort Bend Ridge Point, 17-6; 24. South Grand Prairie, 14-11; 25. Laredo Alexander, 20-5.
Class 5A
1. CC Veterans Memorial, 27-0; 2. Fort Bend Marshall, 25-2; 3. Mansfield Summit, 18-6; 4. Beaumont West Brook, 24-1; 5. Killeen Ellison, 17-5; 6. EP Chapin, 22-1; 7. Beaumont United, 16-7; 8. Frisco Heritage, 19-4; 9. SA Wagner, 19-7; 10. Dallas Highland Park, 16-4; 11. SA Jay, 23-2; 12. Lufkin, 25-2; 13. Mansfield Timberview, 20-5; 14. NRH Birdville, 24-1; 15. Amarillo, 22-5; 16. Port Arthur Memorial, 17-8; 17. Friendswood, 21-4; 18. Alvin Iowa Colony, 17-9; 19. Argyle, 11-14; 20. Amarillo Palo Duro, 22-2; 21. West Mesquite, 16-3; 22. Midlothian, 16-8; 23. Burleson Centennial, 21-5; 24. Edinburg Vela, 25-4; 25. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 16-8.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Kimball, 12-5; 2. Canyon Randall, 18-5; 3. Dallas Carter, 18-5; 4. Stafford, 25-0; 5. Houston Washington, 16-3; 6. Houston Yates, 12-5; 7. Lubbock Estacado, 18-6; 8. Houston Wheatley, 13-6; 9. La Marque, 26-2; 10. FW Eastern Hills, 12-7; 11. Somerset, 15-11; 12. Silsbee, 12-13; 13. Kennedale, 18-7; 14. Frisco Panther Creek, 18-8; 15. Huffman, 21-2; 16. Tyler Chapel Hill, 21-4; 17. Comal Davenport, 20-4; 18. Krum, 14-8; 19. Burkburnett, 18-5; 20. Dallas Roosevelt, 13-10; 21. Decatur, 18-7; 22. Waco La Vega, 8-2; 23. Brock, 17-8; 24. Hamshire Fannett, 13-12; 25. Canyon West Plains, 12-10.
Class 3A
1. Kountze, 23-2; 2. Tatum, 17-2; 3. Hitchcock, 14-8; 4. CC London, 21-5; 5. Brownfield, 17-7; 6. Dallas Madison, 9-11; 7. Mexia, 15-10; 8. Palestine Westwood, 13-5; 9. Slaton, 18-4; 10. SA Cole, 18-7; 11. Jefferson, 15-3; 12. Paradise, 18-6; 13. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 20-6; 14. Palmer, 15-7; 15. East Chambers, 19-7; 16. Orangefield, 17-7; 17. Commerce, 15-7; 18. Onalaska, 20-5; 19. WF City View, 9-7; 20. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 25-0; 21. Aransas Pass, 16-11; 22. Peaster, 16-8; 23. Bishop, 11-12; 24. Idalou, 14-9; 25. Shallowater, 9-4.
Class 2A
1. Martins Mill, 22-1; 2. Lipan, 19-4; 3. Evadale, 19-7; 4. Shelbyville, 16-3; 5. Abernathy, 13-7; 6. Floydada, 15-9; 7. New Home, 17-5; 8. Graford, 16-8; 9. Seymour, 20-3; 10. Hawkins, 21-2; 11. Plains, 19-2; 12. Farwell, 18-4; 13. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 17-3; 14. Grapeland, 13-2; 15. Slidell, 18-7; 16. Thorndale, 15-7; 17. Hearne, 17-4; 18. Beckville, 13-5; 19. Port Aransas, 17-8; 20. Agua Dulce, 19-3; 21. Gruver, 8-0; 22. Tenaha, 19-6; 23. Frankston, 17-9; 24. Hale Center, 14-6; 25. Olton, 16-4.
Class 1A
1. Jayton, 8-2; 2. Perrin Whitt, 18-5; 3. Gordon, 6-3; 4. Brookeland, 16-7; 5. Texline, 17-6; 6. Groveton Centerville, 19-3; 7. Huckabay, 13-12; 8. Fayetteville, 15-8; 9. Nazareth, 12-11; 10. Wildorado, 14-5; 11. Munday, 15-5; 12. San Perlita, 8-8; 13. Whitharral, 11-6; 14. May, 20-1; 15. Turkey Valley, 21-2; 16. Happy, 13-8; 17. Broaddus, 18-7; 18. Wells, 18-6; 19. Lorenzo, 11-9; 20. Tilden McMullen County, 20-8; 21. Lingleville, 17-6; 22. Robert Lee, 19-3; 23. Ackerly Sands, 14-4; 24. Coolidge, 12-6; 25. Kennard, 18-6.
BOYS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Austin St. Michael’s, 21-4; 2. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 20-4; 3. SA Antonian, 28-3; 4. Addison Greenhill, 21-2; 5. Dallas St. Mark’s, 17-5; 6. Houston St. John’s, 16-8; 7. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 18-9; 8. Plano John Paul II, 15-12; 9. SA TMI Episcopal, 12-8; 10. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 14-13.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Houston Second Baptist, 21-2; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 15-4; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 17-8; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 18-8; 5. Grapevine Faith Christian, 21-5; 6. Bullard Brook Hill, 20-3; 7. Austin St. Andrew’s, 12-4; 8. SA St. Anthony, 29-7; 9. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 15-12; 10. Laredo St. Augustine, 18-8.
TAPPS 4A
1. Houston St. Francis, 17-7; 2. McKinney Christian, 29-1; 3. Boerne Geneva, 17-1; 4. Lubbock Christian, 11-6; 5. Houston Northland Christian, 18-3; 6. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 15-5; 7. Austin Hill Country Christian, 14-3; 8. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 19-5; 9. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal; 10. Houston Westbury Christian, 11-14.
TAPPS 3A
1. Marble Falls Faith, 13-9; 2. Waco Live Oak, 18-4; 3. Abilene Christian, 19-4; 4. Keene Chisholm Trail, 7-2; 5. Dallas Lakehill, 15-5; 6. Dallas Yavneh, 9-6; 7. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 9-2; 8. FW Covenant, 12-7; 9. Denton Calvary, 8-14; 10. Rockwall Heritage Christian, 9-5.
TAPPS 2A
1. Dallas First Baptist, 11-1; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 22-5; 3. Amarillo Holy Cross, 19-2; 4. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 20-4; 5. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 16-7; 6. Red Oak Ovilla, 14-4; 7. Decatur Victory Christian, 13-5; 8. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 21-8; 9. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 15-5; 10. Prosper Prestonwood Christian North, 3-5.
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest, 13-3; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 14-7; 3. Alamo Macedonian, 16-8; 4. San Angelo Cornerstone, 12-3; 5. Fredericksburg Heritage, 7-1; 6. Spring Founders Christian, 11-5; 7. Sherman Texoma, 14-8; 8. Universal City First Baptist, 12-9; 9. Houston Beren, 4-1; 10. EP Jesus
The Associated Press