Texas A&M wins, Navy finally loses & what's haunting you from Week 9? | College Football Power Hour

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman share their instant reactions to Texas A&M’s win against LSU. After a switch at QB gives the Aggies enough life to secure the win, will Texas A&M have a quarterback controversy on their hands?

The trio play a game of “NIL” as they share the biggest names, impactful images and the things they liked from Week 9. Dan Lanning continues to build his Oregon dynasty, Vanderbilt proves they’re for real, and Penn State finally looks worthy of being the no. 3 team in the county.

Caroline, Fitz and Adam then share the things that will haunt them from the weekend, from bad behavior from fans to an unfortunate performance from Syracuse’s Kyle McCord.

(0:36) LSU @ Texas A&M recap

(11:37) Name, Image & Liked-It

(11:45) Name: Dan Lanning

(17:02) Name: Vanderbilt

(23:52) Image: Drew Allar

(28:29) Image: Ohio State late TD

(34:22) Liked: Ewers 14-7 TD pass

(38:08) Liked: Indiana

(42:25) Liked: Notre Dame beat Navy

(47:00) Things that will haunt you from Week 9

(47:22) Haunted by fans throwing things onto field

(54:46) Haunted by poor Kyle McCord performance

(57:43) Haunted by Missouri's record

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrates his first half rushing touchdown with Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) during the football game between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies on October 26, 2024 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

