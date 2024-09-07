Texarkana Texas High’s Tradarian Ball, Javari Johnson topple Argylye Liberty Christian

The Texas High dynamic duo of Tradarian Ball and Javari Johnson proved too much for the Argyle Liberty Christian Warriors, which fell 52-25 in a non-district matchup Friday night at Warrior Stadium.

“That is a very talented football team,” said Liberty Christian head coach Jason Witten. “Texas High has a lot of explosive guys, big time playmakers, and they made the big plays. And they are a very physical team as well.”

Johnson finished with 172 rushing yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns (72, 21, 2 yards) while Ball had 178 yards receiving on five catches and two scores (39 and 64) and added a 54-yard TD scamper with 2:52 left in the game to seal the Tigers win.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“This was a great test for us,” said Witten. “I am proud of the way our guys hung in there and fought back.”

For Liberty Christian, Murphy -- a junior and a Baylor pledge -- finished with 27 completions in 40 attempts for 338 yards and four TDs, two each to sophomore Cooper Witten (son of head coach Jason Witten, the legendary former Dallas Cowboys Tight End who is in his fourth year at the school). Coach Witten guided the Warriors to an unblemished 14-0 record and an TAPPS Division II championship a year ago. San Diego State commit Jaylon Hawkins finished with 11 catches for 184 yards to pace the Warriors.

The Texas High defense held Argyle Liberty Christian’s high-powered offense to a field goal on the game’s opening possession.

Starting at its own 28 on the ensuing Texas High series, Johnson, a Stephen F. Austin pledge, ripped off a 72-yard TD gallop for a 7-3 Tigers advantage.

Liberty Christian responded with a 13-play 63-yard march, capped by a one-yard TD run by South Florida commit Chase Garnett, leaving the Tigers with a 10-7 deficit. The Warriors converted a pair of fourth-downs during the drive, the second of which quarterback Quinn Murphy picked up six yards to the one, getting the first down by inches, preceding Garnett’s go-ahead score.

The Tigers went three-and-out on its next series, and was in punt formation with 3:35 left in the first quarter when a weather delay (lightning in the area) cleared the field and stands.

When played resumed, Ball struck like lightning on consecutive series in the opening stanza, both after the Tigers defense forced a pair of three-and-outs.

Ball eluded defenders for two long-distances TD pass receptions from David Potter -- covering 39 and 64 yards, each scores on just two-play drives that left Texas High with a 21-10 advantage entering the second period.

After the Warriors responded with an eight-yard TD pass from Murphy to sophomore Cooper Witten, the Tigers struck right back. Johnson culminated a six-play 75-yard drive with a 21-yard TD burst with 7:53 left before halftime for a 28-17 Texas High lead.

The Tigers got a break on the ensuing kickoff when the Warriors returner slipped and his knee was downed at his own two-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Texas High recorded a safety when Liberty Christian was whistled for offensive holding in the end zone.

The resulting punt off the safety gave the Tigers excellent field position at its own 47, which led to a Franklin Delk 25-yard field goal with 2:46 before the break.

The Warriors used a 44-yard kickoff return by San Diego State pledge Jaylon Hawkins to begin the ensuing series at the Tigers 36, and had a first-and-goal at the Texas High six-yard line. But the Tiger defense again stiffened, forcing four straight incomplete passes, the last which was batted down by Jamarion Hope. Texas High, after two short-runs and deep in its own territory, let time expire, taking 33-17 lead at intermission.

The closest Liberty Christian came in the second half was at 45-35 before Ball’s long TD gallop iced the contest. Hawkins almost single-handedly rallied the Warriors with both his receiving scores coming in the fourth quarter, the latter a 70-yarder as he outraced the defenders to paydirt with 5:08 left.

Argyle Liberty Christian hosts UIL 4A Decatur next Friday night at 7 pm.

“We can go one of two ways,” said Witten of the loss to Texas High. “Use it build on and let the setback linger. I am confident our guys will bounce back.”

Texas High visits Midlothian Heritage next Friday night with a 7 pm slated kickoff.