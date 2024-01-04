Texans vs. Colts preview: Playoff scenarios, odds, how to watch Saturday's game

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) prepares to lead his team in a massive Week 18 game with heavy playoff implications. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seventeen weeks of action wasn't enough in the AFC South.

On Saturday, the Houston Texans (9-7) and Indianapolis Colts (9-7) will square off in a regular season finale that determines which team gets a playoff spot. The winner of this game could also win the division, pending the results of the other AFC South matchup this week: the Jaguars taking on the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday.

The Colts won the first clash between the two teams back in September, but Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Here's everything to know about the Week 18 AFC South matchup.

Texans vs. Colts tiebreaker, playoff scenarios

A win for Houston means a win apiece for each team in head-to-head matchups, with the Texans pulling ahead in the tiebreaker scenarios with an extra AFC South win. A win for Indianapolis means the Colts would earn the head-to-head tiebreaker with a sweep of their divisional rival.

The Jaguars currently hold the divisional record tiebreaker over both teams, but a loss to the Titans would mean the winner of Texans-Colts wins the AFC South and moves into the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

Texans vs. Colts predictions

The Arizona Republic: Texans 24, Colts 23

Jeremy Cluff writes, "The winner of this game gets a playoff berth and has a shot at the AFC South title. That both of these teams are in this situation is a surprise. Rookie C.J. Stroud will make a difference late."

Sporting News: Texans 28, Colts 20

Bill Bender writes, "Both teams need this to keep their AFC South and AFC playoff hopes alive... Indianapolis beat Houston 31-20 in Week 2, but these are two different teams... C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans lead the Texans to one more upset."

ESPN: Colts hold slim edge at home

ESPN Analytics give the Colts a 51.6% chance to defeat the Texans at home. Houston has a 48% chance to make the playoffs with a victory according to the same model.

Texans vs. Colts odds, spread and lines

The Texans are slight favorites to defeat the Colts, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

All odds as of Wednesday.

Spread: Texans (-1)

Moneyline: Texans (-120); Colts (+100)

Over/under: 47.5

How to watch Texans vs. Colts: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Cable TV: ESPN, ABC

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

