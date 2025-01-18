Advertisement
Texans vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Kansas City's road to a three-peat opens against Houston in divisional round

Houston is coming off a dominant wild-card win over the Chargers a week ago

yahoo sports staff

Inevitable is a word that's been thrown around about the Kansas City Chiefs throughout this season, as they try to march toward an historic third straight Super Bowl title. They opened 13-0, and their only two losses in the regular season were at Buffalo and at the Broncos in Week 18 with the 1-seed locked up and the starters on the bench. They've won every way imaginable this season, and while good teams do make their own luck, that has some thinking Kansas City might be vulnerable. While playing up — or sometimes apparently down — to their competition isn't in question, the rust vs. rest argument may come into play. The Chiefs haven't played a meaningful game in the standings since Christmas Day — a 24-day layoff for the Chiefs' top players. The two teams met in Week 16, on the Saturday before Christmas, a 27-19 K.C. win.

The Texans were last seen making short work of the Los Angeles Chargers, 32-12 in the wild-card round. Joe Mixon rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and C.J. Stroud threw for 282 yards and a score. He and head coach DeMeco Ryans became just the third quarterback-head coach combo — along with Mark Sanchez and Rex Ryan (Jets) and Joe Flacco and John Harbaugh (Ravens) — to win playoff games in their first two NFL seasons together. A Texans upset would mean the first AFC Championship game appearance in franchise history.

Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are expected for Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, with kickoff temps expected around 20 degrees and potentially dropping into the teens as the sun goes down.

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo

  • Ian Casselberry

    National anthem hitting Chris Jones in the emotions

    Lanell Lightfoot's rendition of the national anthem before kickoff got Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones feeling his emotions.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Will Mahomes be rusty?

    A big storyline early on will be whether or not Patrick Mahomes is rusty after a long layoff — 23 days, to be exact.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs defeated Texans in Week 16

    The Chiefs and Texans played during the regular season in Week 16 and Kansas City won, 27–19.

    Patrick Mahomes passed for 260 yards and one touchdown, completing 28-of-41 passes. Xavier Worthy caught seven passes for 65 yards and a score. Kareem Hunt had 11 carries for 55 yards and a TD. Mahomes also ran for a TD.

    For Houston, C.J. Stroud completed 23-of-39 passes for 244 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. Tank Dell notched six receptions for 98 yards and a TD. Joe Mixon rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries.

  • Sean Leahy

    Joe Mixon good to go for Texans

  • Sean Leahy

    QB1s checking in

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    Inactives for Chiefs-Texans

  • Sean Leahy

    Taylor's in the house for Texans-Chiefs

  • Sean Leahy