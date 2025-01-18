Ian Casselberry
Live
Texans vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Kansas City's road to a 3-peat opens vs. Houston in divisional round
Houston is coming off a dominant wild-card win over the Chargers a week ago
Inevitable is a word that's been thrown around about the Kansas City Chiefs throughout this season, as they try to march toward a historic third straight Super Bowl title. They opened 13-0, and their only two losses in the regular season were at Buffalo and at Denver in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed locked up and the starters on the bench.
They've won every way imaginable this season, and while good teams make their own luck, that has some thinking Kansas City might be vulnerable. While playing up — or sometimes apparently down — to its competition isn't in question, the rust vs. rest argument may come into play. The Chiefs haven't played a meaningful game in the standings since Christmas Day — a 24-day layoff for the Chiefs' top players.
The Texans and Chiefs met in Week 16, on the Saturday before Christmas, a 27-19 K.C. win.
The Texans were last seen making short work of the Los Angeles Chargers, 32-12 in the wild-card round. Joe Mixon rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, and C.J. Stroud threw for 282 yards and a score. He and head coach DeMeco Ryans became just the third quarterback-head coach combo — along with Mark Sanchez and Rex Ryan (Jets), and Joe Flacco and John Harbaugh (Ravens) — to win playoff games in their first two NFL seasons together. A Texans upset would mean the first AFC championship game appearance in franchise history.
Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are expected for Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, with kickoff temps expected around 20 degrees and potentially dropping into the teens as the sun goes down.
How to watch Texans vs. Chiefs: AFC Divisional playoff
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo
Live34 updates
Texans feeding Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon gets a first down with an 8-yard gain on third-and-3 for the Texans and follows that up with a 7-yard rush.
On Houston's previous two plays, Mixon rushed for one yard then caught a pass for a 6-yard gain.
#Texans tried to have four straight plays to Joe Mixon set up a deep play-action shot but nothing open.
— Sam Warren (@samwarren_3) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Texans get ball to begin 2nd half
Houston won the opening coin toss and deferred, so the Texans' offense will begin the second half with the ball
- Ian Casselberry
Halftime: Chiefs 13, Texans 6
Halftime Stats
Texans
Total offense: 174 yards
C.J. Stroud: 6/10, 102 yards
Joe Mixon: 11 rushes, 46 yards
John Metchie III: 2 catches, 35 yards
Dalton Schultz: 1 catch, 34 yaar
Chiefs
Total offense: 123 yards
Patrick Mahomes: 7/13, 114 yards; 2 rushes, 14 yards
Travis Kelce: 2 catches, 72 yards
Xavier Worthy: 3 catches, 36 yards
- Ian Casselberry
Field goal: Chiefs 13, Texans 6
C.J. Stroud scrambles 12 yards on third-and-13, but a holding penalty on Shaq Mason negates any possibility that Houston might go for it on fourth down.
Following a 9-yard rush by Dare Ogunbowale, the Texans have to settle for a field goal on fourth-and-14.
Ka'imi Fairbairn kicks a 48-yarder to make it a 13–6 game, but Houston has to be lamenting not getting a touchdown on that drive.
- Ian Casselberry
Chiefs sack C.J. Stroud
A sack by the Chiefs likely killed the Texans' chance for a touchdown before halftime. Tershawn Wharton and Mike Danna combine to bring down C.J. Stroud for an 8-yard loss, pushing Houston back to the Kansas City 28-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
C.J. Stroud to John Metchie III for 24 yards
Houston is driving toward a score before halftime. On second-and-8 from the Chiefs' 49-yard line, C.J. Stroud connects with John Metchie III for a 24-yard gain.
What a catch by Metchie 🤯
📺: ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/gJWGUfXoDC
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN: Chiefs 13, Texans 3
Two plays after the big catch and run by Travis Kelce, the Chiefs find the end zone for the game's first touchdown on a one-yard score by Kareem Hunt.
Kareem Hunt has a touchdown for Kansas City!
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/5X4xMhJc4n
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Mahomes to Kelce for 49 yards
Patrick Mahomes quickly shook off his pass to Hollywood Brown being called incomplete. On the next play, he hits Travis Kelce for a 49-yard catch and run.
Travis Kelce rumbles for 49 yards!
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/dKYyXKnOZ5
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Did Chiefs jump offsides on Texans' FG miss?
The Texans argue that Justin Reid jumped offsides on their field goal miss, but no call was made.
No offsides call on Texans missed field goal
Insanity #KCvsHOU pic.twitter.com/AIuOC7BEVm
— Mike Rusher (@mjrusher) January 18, 2025
The Chiefs got right to work before anything can be reviewed with Patrick Mahomes throwing deep, but incomplete to Hollywood Brown.
- Ian Casselberry
C.J. Stroud sacked by Charles Omenihu
Houston's drive stalls at the Chiefs' 37 after a sack by Charles Omenihu for a 5-yard loss. C.J. Stroud fumbled, but the ball was recovered by Shaq Mason.
9-OH MY GOODNESS!! pic.twitter.com/AKtd92V5SW
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 18, 2025
The sack looks even more costly with Ka'imi Fairbairn missing a 55-yard field goal wide right.
- Ian Casselberry
C.J. Stroud scrambles for 28 yards
Knee injury? What knee injury for C.J. Stroud?
On 3rd-and-9 from the Houston 33-yard line, Stroud scrambles for a 28-yard gain to get the offense into Kansas City territory.
Stroud showing off that burst 💪
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Yfebu1gX7v
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Will Anderson Jr. sacks Patrick Mahomes
The Texans' pass rush is a problem for the Chiefs early on. Kansas City looked like it had a drive going after a 15-yard scramble by Patrick Mahomes, followed by a 12-yard pass to Xavier Worthy to move into Houston territory.
However, after Kareem Hunt gained 6 yards on a 4-yard reception and 2-yard rush, Will Anderson Jr. sacked Mahomes for an 8-yard loss on third-and-4.
Will Anderson Jr. sacks Mahomes for his second TFL of the day 👏
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Y8Al6X8lMG
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
That forces the Chiefs to punt. Matt Araiza kicks it 51 yards and the Texans take over at their 20 following a touchback.
- Ian Casselberry
In case you missed it: Texans' Kris Boyd shoves special teams coach
Texans cornerback Kris Boyd shoved special teams coach Frank Ross on the sideline after he was penalized for removing his helmet on the game's opening play.
Hate to start the game like that if you're Houston pic.twitter.com/kESYuI3ncX
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 18, 2025
It doesn't appear Boyd is getting benched either:
Kris Boyd is still playing special teams. https://t.co/wQqnw04jqM
— Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Another look at helmet-to-helmet call on Will Anderson Jr.
You make the call.
Here's another look at the roughing the passer penalty Mahomes got. It does not look like helmet to helmet contact. pic.twitter.com/OqJwfypk5n
— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Chiefs' Bryan Cook to locker room
Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was checked in the medical tent for a head injury after a hit on Nico Collins. He's been taken back to the locker room to evaluate him for a concussion.
Chiefs Bryan Cook evaluated for concussion pic.twitter.com/OgVao0wiSp
— FirstSportz NFL (@FirstSportz_NFL) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Chris Jones sacks C.J. Stroud
Kansas City's pass rush has been getting after C.J. Stroud on this drive, though he did complete a 14-yard throw to Nico Collins on 3rd-and-2.
Chris Jones gets to Stroud two plays later, sacking him for a 12-yard loss on third down. Houston will have to punt.
Chris Jones gets home for the sack!
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/uhclTpjeIu
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
C.J. Stroud received heat treatment on left knee
C.J. Stroud had an infrared heat wrap on his left knee while the Chiefs' offense was on the field, according to ESPN's Laura Rutledge.
- Ian Casselberry
Field goal: Chiefs 6, Texans 3
The Texans' defense holds in the red zone again with Will Anderson Jr. tackling Xavier Worthy for an 8-yard loss followed by Tommy Togiai sacking Patrick Mahomes for a 2-yard loss.
Will Anderson Jr. brings him down with one arm 😤
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/GQ23X0V0Dr
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
Kansas City has to settle for a field goal after getting pushed back 10 yards. Harrison Butker kicks a 36-yarder for a 6–3 lead.
- Ian Casselberry
Roughing the passer on Will Anderson Jr.
The Texans forced Patrick Mahomes to throw an incomplete pass on third-and-8. But Will Anderson Jr. was called for roughing the passer on an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit.
Refs throw a flag already for helmet to helmet to Mahomes. Roughing the passer for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/7RYlHeYQh4
— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2025
Automatic first down for Kansas City and the ball advances to its 48-yard-line on the penalty.
There was disagreement on social media on the call, as you can imagine.
That roughing call is a bad look.
— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 18, 2025
The league has told referees to err on side of throwing flag. Ref doesn’t have great view here. League gets what it asks for. https://t.co/1Mus0HESAN
— Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
C.J. Stroud limping
C.J. Stroud limped off the field after being tackled by George Karlaftis, perhaps with an ankle injury. He's getting checked out on the sideline, but appears to be all right.
Stroud limping after the first drive pic.twitter.com/fQBQPmElzX
— (JR) (@HoodieJr13) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Field goal: Texans 3, Chiefs 3
After a 13-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins gave Houston a 1st-and-10 at the Chiefs' 14-yard line, the Texans' drive stalled.
Joe Mixon ran for no gain, followed by an incomplete pass from Stroud and a two-yard scramble.
Ka'imi Fairbairn ties the game with a 30-yard field goal.
- Ian Casselberry
Chiefs' Trent McDuffie to the medical tent
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was shaken up while tackling Joe Mixon on 2nd-and-5. He came out of the game and went to the blue medical tent to get checked out.
However, McDuffie is now back in the game after missing five plays.
- Ian Casselberry
Stroud to Schultz for 34 yards
Houston gets an explosive play on its opening drive with C.J. Stroud hitting Dalton Schultz for a 34-yard pass. That moves the Texans to the Kansas City 35-yard line.
Stroud finds Schultz for a 34-yard gain
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Wu8y9DGhNm
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Field goal: Chiefs 3, Texans 0
The Texans' defense holds after that big kickoff return by the Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco loses a yard on his first carry, then Patrick Mahomes throws two incomplete passes.
Kansas City has to settle for a field goal and Harrison Butker kicks a 32-yarder for a 3–0 lead.
- Ian Casselberry
Eventful opening kickoff
Houston won the coin toss and will defer to the second half. So the Chiefs' offense will take the field first.
Nikko Remigio returned the kickoff 63 yards for Kansas City, but fumbled while being tackled by Kris Boyd. Samaje Perine recovered for the Chiefs.
Big return to open the game. Ball is loose but Chiefs recover.
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fCzmyGYKcI
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
Boyd was then flagged 15 yards for taking of his helmet, giving the Chiefs the ball at Houston's 13-yard line. He followed that blunder up with a shove of special teams coach Frank Ross. What a start, Houston.
Here’s the altercation on the sideline with Kris Boyd and ST coach Frank Ross pic.twitter.com/tlFBvTMVAd
— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
National anthem hitting Chris Jones in the emotions
Lanell Lightfoot's rendition of the national anthem before kickoff got Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones feeling his emotions.
Almost game time for @StoneColdJones.
📺: #HOUvsKC on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/QMiCwver9r
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Will Mahomes be rusty?
A big storyline early on will be whether or not Patrick Mahomes is rusty after a long layoff — 23 days, to be exact.
Patrick Mahomes has had 23 days of rest before today's game vs. Texans.
Longest stretch for any non-injured QB before a playoff game prior to this -- Warren Moon's 22 days in 1994, vs. the Chiefs -- a game the Oilers lost 28-20 as 7-pt favorites. pic.twitter.com/K6TE47FMT3
— Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) January 18, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Chiefs defeated Texans in Week 16
The Chiefs and Texans played during the regular season in Week 16 and Kansas City won, 27–19.
Patrick Mahomes passed for 260 yards and one touchdown, completing 28-of-41 passes. Xavier Worthy caught seven passes for 65 yards and a score. Kareem Hunt had 11 carries for 55 yards and a TD. Mahomes also ran for a TD.
MAHOMES TAKES IT HIMSELF FOR THE TD 🔥
📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/soKpySTT8L
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024
For Houston, C.J. Stroud completed 23-of-39 passes for 244 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. Tank Dell notched six receptions for 98 yards and a TD. Joe Mixon rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries.
- Sean Leahy
Joe Mixon good to go for Texans
Joe Mixon testing out that ankle. He told me this game is about “will and want to”
And staying “poised in the noise.” #texans #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/i3C9Zecr2t
— Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 18, 2025
- Sean Leahy
QB1s checking in
QB1's looking Golden ✨ pic.twitter.com/Fs1YcYWXpZ
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 18, 2025
Go time for @CJ7STROUD ‼️
📺: #HOUvsKC – 4:30pm ET on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/SYceAFPDCx
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2025
- Sean Leahy
Jason Kelce looks like he can still lace 'em up ahead of HOU-KC 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ws0WwMO8aJ
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 18, 2025
- Sean Leahy
Inactives for Chiefs-Texans
Our inactives for today's Divisional matchup against the Texans ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pdsruOMIF6
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 18, 2025
Today’s Inactives for #HOUvsKC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G2vcNFs9gm
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 18, 2025
- Sean Leahy
Taylor's in the house for Texans-Chiefs
Taylor Swift has arrived for Texans-Chiefs 😤
(via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/jVPfBjiJOn
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 18, 2025
- Sean Leahy
Leave the arctic blast outside ☃️
Just stay in and watch these NFL playoff games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8hJvmQXw07
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 18, 2025