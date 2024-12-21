Advertisement
Live

Texans vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Kansas City eyes top seed in AFC playoffs, while Houston readies for the postseason

Both teams are still playing for position on the bracket once the calendar flips to January

yahoo sports staff

Inevitability is one of the buzzwords that has taken off around the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Authors of the league's best record at 13-1, they are also one of just four teams to not score 31 or more points in a game this season — alongside the 2-12 Raiders and Giants, and 3-11 Patriots — Kansas City's wins this year sometimes have to be seen to be believed. Now, with three games left, the Chiefs need two wins — if Buffalo is able to win at least two of its last three — to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Houston Texans are in town for a pre-Christmas matchup that'll test the Chiefs, as C.J. Stroud and company gear up for a second playoff run in as many seasons after winning the AFC South last week. They've won three of their last four games to steady the ship after a rocky middle of the season. The playoff tests won't end with the Chiefs either, as the Ravens are up next for the Texans on Christmas Day after this trip to Kansas City.

  • Time: 1 p.m ET

  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

  • TV Channel: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

  • Sean Leahy

    A potential fumble recovery for touchdown by the Texans is ruled incomplete. On top of that, the Texans get a roughing the passer call on Derek Barnett after he hits Patrick Mahomes in the helmet while trying to tackle him.

  • Sean Leahy

    Texans take the lead on a Dalton Schultz touchdown

    A 13-play, 82-yard drive ends with Stroud finding an uncovered Schultz in the end zone for a 10-yard score.

    Texans take a 10-7 lead with 10:09 left in the first half.

  • Sean Leahy

    Chiefs LB Jack Cochrane out for the game

    Cochrane left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. After being evaluated and labeled as questionable to return, he has been downgraded to out.

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    Texans G Shaq Mason questionable to return

    Mason injured his knee during the first quarter.

  • Sean Leahy

    Texans get on the board with field goal

    Ka'imi Fairbairn's 33-yard field goal cuts the Chiefs' lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter.

  • Sean Leahy

    Patrick Mahomes runs it in for Chiefs touchdown

    Patrick Mahomes' ankle looks good as the Chiefs QB rushes for 12 yards. On the next play, fourth down, Mahomes finds Hollywood Brown for a 12-yard gain. That was Brown's first catch of the season after being out since August with a shoulder injury.

    Mahomes then finishes off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.

    It is the 18th drive this season for the Chiefs that lasted 10 plays or more.

  • Sean Leahy

    Jaden Hicks picks off CJ Stroud early in the 1st quarter

  • Sean Leahy

    Special guest arrives for Chiefs-Texans

  • Sean Leahy

    Patrick Mahomes ready to go

  • Sean Leahy

    Chiefs, Texans inactives