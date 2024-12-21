Texans vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Kansas City eyes top seed in AFC playoffs, while Houston readies for the postseason

Both teams are still playing for position on the bracket once the calendar flips to January

Inevitability is one of the buzzwords that has taken off around the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Authors of the league's best record at 13-1, they are also one of just four teams to not score 31 or more points in a game this season — alongside the 2-12 Raiders and Giants, and 3-11 Patriots — Kansas City's wins this year sometimes have to be seen to be believed. Now, with three games left, the Chiefs need two wins — if Buffalo is able to win at least two of its last three — to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Houston Texans are in town for a pre-Christmas matchup that'll test the Chiefs, as C.J. Stroud and company gear up for a second playoff run in as many seasons after winning the AFC South last week. They've won three of their last four games to steady the ship after a rocky middle of the season. The playoff tests won't end with the Chiefs either, as the Ravens are up next for the Texans on Christmas Day after this trip to Kansas City.

How to watch Texans vs. Chiefs