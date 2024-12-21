Texans vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Kansas City eyes top seed in AFC playoffs, while Houston readies for the postseason

Inevitability is one of the buzzwords that has taken off around the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Authors of the league's best record at 13-1, they are also one of just four teams to not score 31 or more points in a game this season — alongside the 2-12 Raiders and Giants, and 3-11 Patriots — Kansas City's wins this year sometimes have to be seen to be believed. Now, with three games left, the Chiefs need two wins — if Buffalo is able to win at least two of its last three — to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Houston Texans are in town for a pre-Christmas matchup that'll test the Chiefs, as C.J. Stroud and company gear up for a second playoff run in as many seasons after winning the AFC South last week. They've won three of their last four games to steady the ship after a rocky middle of the season. The playoff tests won't end with the Chiefs either, as the Ravens are up next for the Texans on Christmas Day after this trip to Kansas City.
How to watch Texans vs. Chiefs
Time: 1 p.m ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo
Sean Leahy
A potential fumble recovery for touchdown by the Texans is ruled incomplete. On top of that, the Texans get a roughing the passer call on Derek Barnett after he hits Patrick Mahomes in the helmet while trying to tackle him.
Sean Leahy
Texans take the lead on a Dalton Schultz touchdown
A 13-play, 82-yard drive ends with Stroud finding an uncovered Schultz in the end zone for a 10-yard score.
Texans take a 10-7 lead with 10:09 left in the first half.
Ka'imi Fairbairn's 33-yard field goal cuts the Chiefs' lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter.
Sean Leahy
Patrick Mahomes runs it in for Chiefs touchdown
Patrick Mahomes' ankle looks good as the Chiefs QB rushes for 12 yards. On the next play, fourth down, Mahomes finds Hollywood Brown for a 12-yard gain. That was Brown's first catch of the season after being out since August with a shoulder injury.
Mahomes then finishes off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.
It is the 18th drive this season for the Chiefs that lasted 10 plays or more.