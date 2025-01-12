Texans' Joe Mixon fires back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan during locker room celebration

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon clapped back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan after the Texans' convincing 32-12 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Texans running back went on Instagram Live inside Houston's locker room and took a verbal jab at the former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst.

Rex Ryan said the Chargers have a “bye week” facing the Texans.



Joe Mixon is celebrating that now: pic.twitter.com/YsTPkjB1ev — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2025

"Smokin' on that Rex Ryan bye week pack," Mixon said while smoking a cigar as players danced to Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Squabble Up" in the background.

Mixon's Instagram Live video came in response to Ryan's bold proclamation on ESPN that Los Angeles' road wild-card game against the Texans was essentially a bye week for the Chargers.

Mixon rushed 25 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Jets interviewed Ryan for their head coaching vacancy. Ryan was previously the Jets head coach from 2009-2014. He also served as the Buffalo Bills' head coach from 2015-2016. He might not want to give players who are actually playing bulletin-board material if he returns to the sidelines.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texans RB Joe Mixon fires back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan