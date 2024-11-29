Advertisement

Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic joins February's UFC Saudi Arabia card

Terrance McKinney will bring his action-packed style back to the octagon in February when he takes on Damir Hadzovic in a lightweight bout in Saudi Arabia.

McKinney (15-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) is set to clash with Hadzovic (14-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) at UFC Fight Night: Riyadh on Feb. 1 at The Venue. Both fighters recently confirmed the matchup on social media.

The fight will mark McKinney's 10th octagon appearance, and so far he hasn't had a fight go past eight minutes. He has experienced mixed results, but one way or another, he has proven himself to be a violent figure with notable wins over Fares Ziam and Matt Frevola.

Hadzovic, meanwhile, has had ups and downs of his own inside the cage, but has maintained a spot on the UFC roster since April 2016. He hasn't seen action in more than two years, and will try to beat McKinney to break out of a 1-3 slump in his past four contests.

The latest UFC Fight Night lineup for Saudi Arabia now includes:

  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

  • Damir Hadzovic vs. Terrance McKinney

  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Jordan Leavitt

  • Lucas Alexander vs. Bogdan Grad

  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen

