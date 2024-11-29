Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney will bring his action-packed style back to the octagon in February when he takes on Damir Hadzovic in a lightweight bout in Saudi Arabia.

McKinney (15-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) is set to clash with Hadzovic (14-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) at UFC Fight Night: Riyadh on Feb. 1 at The Venue. Both fighters recently confirmed the matchup on social media.

The fight will mark McKinney's 10th octagon appearance, and so far he hasn't had a fight go past eight minutes. He has experienced mixed results, but one way or another, he has proven himself to be a violent figure with notable wins over Fares Ziam and Matt Frevola.

Hadzovic, meanwhile, has had ups and downs of his own inside the cage, but has maintained a spot on the UFC roster since April 2016. He hasn't seen action in more than two years, and will try to beat McKinney to break out of a 1-3 slump in his past four contests.

The latest UFC Fight Night lineup for Saudi Arabia now includes:

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Damir Hadzovic vs. Terrance McKinney

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Jordan Leavitt

Lucas Alexander vs. Bogdan Grad

Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic joins February's UFC Saudi Arabia card