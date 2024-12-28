Teoscar Hernández returning to Dodgers on 3-year deal

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Teoscar Hernández's infectious grin and prodigous power were huge hits in his one season as a Los Angeles Dodger, culminating in a World Series championship.

So why not run it back?

The answer was easy for both sides, as Hernández agreed to a new three-year, $66 million contract with the Dodgers, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the deal. But Hernández made it pretty close to official, writing "I'm back," on his Instagram story.

The contract, which takes the preeminent right-handed hitting outfielder off the market, also includes a team option for a fourth season.

Hernández, 32, did not find free agent offers to his liking one year ago, when he signed a one-year, $23 million deal with the Dodgers that included $8.5 million in deferred money.

And the two-time All-Star produced the greatest season of his career.

Hernández hit a career-high 33 home runs and posted an .840 OPS in helping the Dodgers win the National League West. In the postseason, he hit three more home runs, including a grand slam in the NLDS, and hit an RBI double that drove in the final two runs to erase a 5-0 New York Yankees lead in the decisive World Series Game 5.

The vibes were almost as good as the production.

Hernández struck up a quick kinship with superstar Shohei Ohtani, who was also in his first year with the club, and won the Home Run Derby at July's All-Star Game. Now, after playing for three teams in three years, Hernández will no longer be the new guy.

And finally received a deal that made it an easy call to make L.A. his home for years to come.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Teoscar Hernández free agent news: Outfielder returning to Dodgers