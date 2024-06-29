Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett fight live updates: Round-by-round analysis of title bout

No disrespect to Steve Claggett, but it’s not a matter of if the Canadian boxer is going to lose Saturday night to Teofimo Lopez. It’s about whether he’s going to be on the canvas or on his feet after the 140-pound bout with Lopez’s WBO junior welterweight title on the line.

Lopez (20-1 with 13 KOs) owes the boxing world a dazzling performance. Last time out, he looked so lackluster in a victory by unanimous decision over Jamaine Ortiz that the crowd booed.

Claggett (38-7-2 with 26 KOs) looks well suited for Lopez’s bounce-back fight.

For starters, Claggett is 35 and Lopez is 26. He’s never fought in a 12-round championship bout. And did we mention he’s 38-7-2? Most importantly, he’s a pressure boxer who sets up nicely for Lopez’s counterpunching.

“Doesn’t matter who they put in front of me, we’re always going to get the job done," Lopez told reporters. “However, we need good dance partners and Saturday night we’re actually going to have a tough, rugged fighter of Steve Claggett."

Follow along for live updates:

Teofimo Lopez celebrates defeating Jamaine Ortiz to retain the WBO junior welterweight title.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett fight time

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett full card

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale 2, middleweight

Yan Santana vs Brandon Valdes, featherweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Jino Rodrigo, super lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos, welterweight

Euri Cedeno vs. Dormedes Potes, middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Jose Zaragoza, super lightweight

Lorenzo Medina vs. Detrailous Webster, heavyweight

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett fight live updates: Round-by-round