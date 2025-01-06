Tension mounts inside Barcelona dressing room over absence of key duo

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo reveals that Barcelona players are deeply frustrated and unsettled by the situation surrounding Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

The two key forwards are unable to play for the club due to unresolved issues with La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and this has created a tense atmosphere within the Barça dressing room.

The situation has taken a significant toll on the team’s morale. Many players are shocked and confused by the bureaucratic hurdles the pair are facing, especially considering that the matter had been expected to be resolved months ago.

The ongoing delay has left the squad puzzled, particularly as they are now halfway through the season and preparing for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The absence of two players, especially Olmo, who has been a regular in the lineup, is causing concern.

The squad is worried

Ronald Araujo voiced his concern regarding the matter. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s captain, Ronald Araujo, has publicly expressed the team’s worry about the situation. He voiced his concern after the match against Barbastro, and it is said that the overall mood in the dressing room is one of unease.

The players cannot understand why such a straightforward issue has not been settled, particularly given that the club had given the impression that the matter was close to being resolved.

Despite the frustration, the squad is holding on to the hope that Barcelona will find a solution soon.

Meanwhile, head coach Hansi Flick also voiced his dissatisfaction with the situation during a press conference ahead of the cup match, making it clear that the delays have had a negative impact on the team’s preparations.

As Barcelona head into the crucial phase of the season, the situation surrounding Olmo and Victor remains a major point of concern.

With key players sidelined due to bureaucratic obstacles, the club’s management faces growing pressure to resolve the matter and get the team back to full strength.