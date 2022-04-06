Tennis player slaps opponent at the net after losing match

·1 min read
France teenager Michael Kouame (pictured left) slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah (pictured right) at the net after a tennis match.
France teenager Michael Kouame (pictured left) slapped Raphael Nii Ankrah (pictured right) after losing his junior tennis match. (Image: Twitter)

Written by Riley Morgan. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports Australia.

A bizarre brawl has erupted at a junior tennis tournament in Ghana after the losing opponent slapped his rival when the pair went to shake hands.

Raphael Nii Ankrah defeated 15-year-old Michael Kouame from France 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 in the first round of the ITF junior tournament in Ghana.

Things took a quick turn following the match when the defeated Kouame shook Ankrah's hand at the net.

As the pair shook hands, Kouame delivered a slap to the unsuspecting Ankrah.

The move clearly caught Ankrah and the fans by surprise as everyone reacted with shock as viewers yelled out.

However, footage shows a short time after the slap a bizarre brawl broke out between the two camps.

There has been no report to why Kouame slapped his opponent.

People were seen running off court only moments after the incident.

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s