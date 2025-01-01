Ten U-18 Players Not In The Top World Championship Division You Need To Know

The women's hockey world continues to get stronger each year at all levels. As the game expands and nations begin funding women's hockey, players from more countries are beginning to make a name for themselves.

No longer are the world's top stars restricted to Canada, USA, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and Switzerland. Nor the other nations who regularly call the top division of the U-18 World Championships home.

Slovakia is already making moves internationally with Nela Lopusanova, Ema Tothova, and Tatiana Blichova ready to challenge at higher levels. Other nations are set to follow. Last year Japan earned promotion back to the top group while Germany suffered relegation to Division 1A.

Here's a look at some of the top players to watch who are not competing in the top division of the U-18 tournament this year.

Malgorzata Zakrzewska, Poland, 2010 - The 14-year-old from Katowice, Poland has been quietly chattered about in women's hockey circles over the last year. In 2023-2024 she scored 132 points in 60 games between Poland's top women's league, the pro EWHL, and Poland's top boys' U-16 league. She's about to take center stage for Poland by stepping into their U-18 national team roster for the first time. She'd already be a boost to Poland's senior national team. She'll likely put up big numbers in the Division 1B tournament that begins January 7.

Tara Bach, Germany, 2008 - Let's put this out there now, Tara Bach will be Germany's national team goalie of the future. There's a chance she could have been Canada's goalie of the future, and had a great showing this year winning a national title with Ontario Red. Instead the 5-foot-10 goalie, who plays for Stoney Creek in the OWHL is set to make her official IIHF debut with Germany. Committed to Mercyhurst in the NCAA, it's only a matter of time before Bach, who is calm in the crease, is challenging Sandra Abstreiter at the top.

Olivia Ranum, Denmark, 2008 - Made her senior national debut at the 2024 World Championships with Denmark against top division opponents. Ranum wasn't out of place on the ice and continues to develop this season with Rogle in the NDHL.

Nikita Bergmann, Denmark, 2008 - Bergmann is big (5-foot-10) and uses her assets to her advantage. While Ranum made the jump to the senior national team first, Bergmann may be the best prospect in Denmark's pool. She's playing in the SDHL this season as a 16-year-old with Skellefteå AIK and has scored more than a goal per game in stints in the NDHL.

Emily Olsthoorn, Netherlands, 2007 - Playing for the Anaheim Lady Ducks 19-U team, Olsthoorn has already represented Netherlands at two U-18 World Championships, and a senior national Worlds. She's producing well at the 19-U level after leading the Ducks in scoring at the 16-U nationals last season scoring more than a point per game. The importance of developing nations getting their players to North America to close the gap is vital, and Olsthoorn will be an important piece for the Netherlands. She finished third in scoring last year at Worlds and the other scorers above her were promoted with China.

Yifan Wang, China, 2008 - Wang led the World D2A tournament in scoring last year potting 10 goals and 12 points in only five games. She also played for China's senior national team at the World Championships in Utica. China's domestic league continues to improve, and will get stronger as more teams aside from KRS Shenzhen begin signing North American players.

Reka Hiezl, Hungary, 2009 - The 15-year-old was Hungary's leading scorer at the U-18 D1A Worlds last year. This season she has followed that up by scoring six points in nine games for Hungary's senior national team. Against peers she scored 11 points in four games for Hungary's U-16 team at a tournament against Slovakia and Austria. She'll be Hungary's most dangerous player again this time around and should start drawing attention from North American programs.

Boglarka Bahiczki-Toth, Hungary, 2007 - The 5-foot-11 defender likes to contribute offensively and made her senior World Championship debut with Hungary this year. She'll be difficult to handle at the Division 1A U-18 tournament, and will be a key member of Hungary's senior team for the next decade. She made the move to Canada this year playing at the new Purcell Hockey Academy in British Columbia. She's committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey for Brown.

Emma Lintner, Austria, 2008 - Playing at Stanstead this season, the 5-foot-10 Linter needed the challenge and the results are beginning to show. After representing Austria twice already at the U-18 level, Lintner will be expected to take a significant step offensively for Austria. Austria needs another wave of players to follow their current stars, and Lintner could be one.