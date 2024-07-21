Ten Hag predicts big year for Manchester United winger

Erik ten Hag has predicted a big season for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo after the winger’s lively performance in the club’s pre-season win at Rangers.

Diallo opened the scoring against the Scottish side as the Red Devils won 2-0, with Jordan Hugill scoring the second.

The Ivorian has made just 12 league appearances for Manchester United since he arrived from Atalanta for a fee that could rise to £37m in 2020, spending time on loan at Rangers and Sunderland to aid his development.

Diallo missed much of last season through injury but returned across the second half of the campaign. He scored a memorable late winner against Liverpool during the club’s run to FA Cup success and featured in the final success against Manchester City.

Now 22, Ten Hag believes this has to be Diallo’s breakout year as a senior player and has backed the winger to make an impact at Old Trafford.

“We have to see Amad in a different way. Of course, he’s still young but he is not inexperienced any more. Last season he had bad times with bad injuries,” he said, as per the club’s official website.

“Before that he was in the Championship and he had a great season. At the end of last season, he had a very good time in our first team and played some good games. Now for this season, this has to be the year. It’s great that he starts like this.

“On Monday he couldn’t play, he was not allowed to go into Norway, but today he could play and he played a very good game.”

