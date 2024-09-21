Ten Hag to make 7 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Crystal Palace: Garnacho & Ugarte decisions made

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in today’s late Premier League kick-off at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils have won back-to-back games against Southampton and Barnsley since the international break. They have scored an impressive 10 goals without conceding in this period.

The club face a much stiffer opposition in south London today. Palace are winless in their opening four league games, but they did the double over United during the previous season.

Ahead of the encounter, manager Erik ten Hag is bound to make several changes from the 7-0 rout of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Altay Bayindir made only his second appearance of his United career in midweek.

He is set to make way for Andre Onana who has played every league game in goal since his arrival from Inter Milan last year.

The Cameroon international was brilliant at St Mary’s last weekend as he denied Cameron Archer from the penalty spot.

In the back four, Diogo Dalot should continue at right-back, having struggled with his positioning from the opposite side.

This would obviously mean Noussair Mazraoui starting at left-back with Luke Shaw yet to return to training after a calf issue.

Toby Collyer, who made a surprise start in the position against Barnsley, should drop to the bench.

Matthijs de Ligt was splendid at Southampton last weekend where he scored his maiden goal for United after a nervy start.

He is expected to line up with Lisandro Martinez in central defence with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans dropping to the bench.

We fancy Manuel Ugarte to make his full Premier League debut in the centre of the park with Kobbie Mainoo partnering him.

Christian Eriksen was fantastic against Barnsley with two goals with one assist, but we don’t see him starting this evening.

Bruno Fernandes got a rare breather on Tuesday night and the Dane should make way for the Red Devils captain in the number 10 role.

In our opinion, the manager could make the decision to start Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho in attack.

Joshua Zirkzee has squandered three clear-cut chances in the last two league games.

In comparison, Rashford has three goals in his last two matches including two as a striker versus Barnsley. He could get the nod up front.

This would pave the way for Garnacho to start on the left wing with Amad Diallo on the right flank.

Garnacho has seven goal contributions this term and deserves to start. Amad was United’s best player last weekend with six chances created.

How Man Utd could line up vs Crystal Palace

