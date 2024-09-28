Temwa Chawinga salvages draw for KC Current vs. Gotham with 17th goal of season

Don’t be fooled by the scoreline.

Saturday’s mid-day battle between the host Kansas City Current and NJ/NY Gotham FC — two of the best teams in the National Women’s Soccer League — was anything but boring.

The final, for the record, was 1-1 thanks to Temwa Chawinga’s point-saving goal for KC in the second half.

A confusing sequence led to a Current own-goal in the first half. Chawinga’s equalizer was her league-leading 17th goal of the season.

The most contentious moment of the match came during a sequence that occurred just prior to Gotham grabbing the lead on KC goalkeeper Alanna Cook’s own-goal.

The ball was a yard away from Michelle Cooper. She seemingly should’ve been able to take it and run upfield, but the referee moved into Cooper’s path and collided with the Current forward, causing the ball to fall to Gotham.

Gotham recycled possession to its right flank and dribbled into the box while KC players exchanged stunned glances over what had just happened. That’s when a cross or shot deflected off Cook and into the Current’s net.

Chawinga would eventually answer, though, as she more or less always does. After a corner kick, Gotham had numbers pushed high up the field, and Debinha took advantage with a ball into space for Chawinga.

Chawinga dribbled the rest of the way, rounding Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to score..

Claire Hutton, who returned from the U-20 World Cup with a bronze medal this week, had the best chance to win it for Kansas City. But, with an empty net waiting as the match entered stoppage time, her shot sailed well over the bar.

The Current travels to Racing Louisville next Saturday, Oct. 5, for a 6:30 p.m kickoff.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.