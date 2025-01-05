Templin scores 18 as Utah State downs Fresno State 89-83

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Karson Templin's 18 points off of the bench led Utah State to an 89-83 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Templin added 10 rebounds for the Aggies (14-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). Ian Martinez added 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line while and grabbed six rebounds. Mason Falslev shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and four steals.

The Bulldogs (4-11, 0-4) were led by Alex Crawford, who posted 26 points and two blocks. Jalen Weaver added 16 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State. Jasir Tremble also had 12 points and three steals.

Dexter Akanno scored eight points in the first half and Utah State went into the break trailing 42-39. Utah State outscored Fresno State by nine points in the second half. Templin led the way with 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press