Tempers flare as Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler get into two shoving matches with Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers decided to ring in the New Year with some fireworks of their own. Tempers flared multiple times as the two teams went head-to-head Tuesday night.

The teams made it until the fourth quarter before going at it. The first altercation occurred with 9:35 left in the game. Joel Embiid took exception to a foul from Patrick Beverley. As the two were separating, Beverley grabbed Embiid’s jersey. Embiid responded by shoving Beverley and trying to go after him, but a ref and his teammates held him back. While Embiid wasn’t happy, cooler heads prevailed.

It wasn’t the first time Embiid showed his frustration during the contest. Earlier in the game, he yelled out a couple expletives after Ben Simmons collided with him while going after a rebound.

Embiid wasn't too happy with Ben after this rebound 😳 pic.twitter.com/EWSfAOD5Sv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2019





It didn’t take long after Embiid and Beverley went at it for another fight to break out. With about seven minutes to go, Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley got into a shoving match after fighting for a rebound. Bradley shoved Butler after the play. Butler responded with a shove to Bradley neck.

This exchange came with consequences. Both players were ejected from the contest.

The second altercation appeared to give the Clippers some life. Los Angeles trailed by 15 points when Butler was ejected. The team managed to cut the lead to just four points in the final minute before the 76ers pulled away for the 119-113 win.

Beverley, Bradley, Butler and Embiid should have plenty of time to consider their actions. The 76ers and Clippers won’t play again this season unless they meet in the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler let his frustration get the best of him. (Getty Images)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

