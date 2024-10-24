Teen Yana Wilson makes big move at LPGA Qualifying; transgender golfer Hailey Davidson cards 71

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - MAY 18: Yana Wilson of the United States plays her shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Yana Wilson vaulted up the leaderboard at LPGA Qualifying after a flawless third-round 67 on the Panther Course at Plantation Golf and Country Club. The 18-year-old, who made her professional debut in September at the Kroger Queen City Championship, moved from a share of 71st to 25th.

The top 35 and ties advance to December's Final Qualifying.

"It felt pretty relieving, but honestly, I knew I left some out there," said Wilson, who opted to skip college golf at Oregon to turn professional. "I missed a couple of short putts on the back nine, which is unfortunate, but I can't wait to go back to the range and grind on my game afterward."

Last year's AJGA Player of the Year, Wilson said she came into the week with no expectations and felt like the Epson Tour was a fine place to start her professional career. She viewed earning LPGA status as Plan B.

"I didn't go to college," said Wilson, "so turning professional early, I think I just really wanted to just grow my game earlier on, and it doesn't matter whether it's on the LPGA or Epson Tour."

2024 LPGA Q-Series: Qualifying Stage leaderboard

Overnight leader Zoe Campos of UCLA carded a third-round 66 to take a three-shot lead over reigning NCAA champion Adela Cernousek. Both are playing this week as amateurs. Players must turn professional in order to compete in Final Qualifying.

Campos paces the field at 15 under while Cernousek, who shot a second consecutive 66, sits at 12 under.

The amateur deadline to turn professional to compete in Final Qualifying is Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

Zoe Campos lines up a putt in the second round of LPGA Qualifying. (courtesy Epson Tour)

Other notables around the cut line of 3 under include Wake Forest's Rachel Kuehn (T-34), Latanna Stone (T-34) and Amari Avery (T-49).

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson followed a second-round 69 with a 71 and moved to a share of 92nd at 2 over for the tournament.

All players who complete four rounds at Plantation will receive Epson Tour status. Davidson would be the second transgender golfer to earn status on the developmental circuit. Bobbi Lancaster earned status in 2013 through Stage I of LPGA Q-School but never actually competed in a official event.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Teen Yana Wilson makes big move at LPGA Qualifying; transgender golfer Hailey Davidson cards 71