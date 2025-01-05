Tee Higgins injury update: Bengals WR leaves must-win game against Steelers with ankle injury

Tee Higgins has been essential for the Cincinnati Bengals’ winning streak that helped them back into postseason contention.

On Saturday, however, the Bengals had to finish off their 19-17 win without the wide receiver, who suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. The fifth-year player, set to be a free agent at the conclusion of this season, had four catches for 53 yards in the game.

The Bengals still need the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins to lose Sunday to complete their improbable playoff push. Should Cincinnati reach the postseason, Higgins vowed to play through the high-ankle sprain he said he is dealing with.

"I have no choice," Higgins said, according to NFL Network's Bridget Condon. "I have to."

A hamstring injury cost Higgins, who’s playing this season on the franchise tag, the first two games of the season, and a quad ailment forced him to sit out three games during the middle of the campaign.

Since returning from that injury (five games), Higgins has 40 catches for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, including three scores last Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tee Higgins injury update: Bengals WR exits must-win game vs Steelers