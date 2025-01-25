What teams are left in the NFL playoffs? Finalists for AFC, NFC championship games

One of the greatest reality shows on television is nearing its season finale.

In a world dominated by streaming and on-demand content, the NFL remains one of the last appointment television programs. Whether you're a fan or someone just channel surfing through the guide, watching that live, unscripted drama keeps people coming back.

And every season finale has a twist.

Maybe it's the arrival or departure of a character. Perhaps it's the cliff-hanger. Whatever the directors choose, this two-part conclusion to the NFL season will be one you won't want to miss.

Here's everything you need to know about the remaining playoff teams, the bracket and when the victors will play in the Super Bowl.

What teams are left in NFL playoffs?

The Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the remaining four teams in the NFL playoffs.

Washington and Philadelphia will battle for the chance to become the NFC's representative while Buffalo and Kansas City compete for the AFC's spot.

Both games are set to be played on Sunday, Jan. 26.

NFL playoff bracket

AFC championship

NFC championship

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl 59 is slated for Feb. 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on Fox.

