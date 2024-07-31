Team USA vs. South Sudan: How to watch the USA Men's Basketball at the 2024 Olympics today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Devin Booker #15 and Team USA will take on South Sudan on July 31 at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

After handily beating Serbia 110-84 in their first game of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the U.S. Men's Basketball team will face South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31. During an exhibition match held the week before the Olympics began, Team USA managed to narrowly defeat South Sudan 101-100 when LeBron James scored a buzzer beater in the final seconds of play. Despite their loss, South Sudan's dominance throughout that game solidified their position as a rival to watch at the games.

Coached by Steve Kerr, Team USA features an incredible lineup of talent including James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum. Here's how to watch the Team USA game against Serbia on Sunday, and every other Team USA game of the Summer Games.

How to watch Team USA Olympic Basketball: USA vs. South Sudan:

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Where: Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, France

TV channel: USA (encore at 1 a.m. ET on USA)

Streaming: Peacock

When is the USA vs. South Sudan game?

The Team USA basketball game against South Sudan is on Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the USA vs. South Sudan game on?

In addition to streaming on Peacock, the USA vs. South Sudan game will air live on USA Network, which will begin its coverage at 2:45 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air at 1 a.m. ET on USA.

Where can I stream basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

You can watch every single Olympic sport and event this summer live on Peacock, including every men's basketball game of the group rounds as well as the finals. You can also find most events covered on NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch USA vs. South Sudan for free

Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Olympics, but it comes with a monthly subscription fee. If you're interested in watching coverage of the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

For example, to watch the USA vs. South Sudan without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia's 9Now for full coverage of the game. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out how to livestream with a VPN on your TV, there's a guide for that too.

Who's playing for Team USA 2024?

Team USA is coached by Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. The members of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team who will be playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics are:

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

What countries are competing in men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There are twelve teams competing in the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the groups stage of play, they're broken out into three pools:

Group A: Australia, Greece, Canada, Spain

Group B: France, Germany, Japan, Brazil

Group C: United States, Puerto Rico, Serbia, South Sudan

When will Team USA play next?

Team USA has one remaining game of the group stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics; their schedule is as follows:

Team USA vs. Puerto Rico – August 3 at 11:15 a.m. ET

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

