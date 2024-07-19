Team USA sprinter Quincy Hall fires back at Noah Lyles for 4x400 relay snub

Noah Lyles’ open desire to run on Team USA’s 4x400-relay team is rubbing some sprinters the wrong way.

While appearing on the Track World News Podcast, Lyles said he’d put himself on the Team USA’s 4x400-relay squad along with fellow Olympians Chris Bailey, Michael Norman and Rai Benjamin. Lyles surprisingly didn’t pick the U.S. Olympic track and field trials 400 champion, Quincy Hall – who has the top 400 time in the world this year (43.80) – to be on the 4x400-relay squad.

“The only reason I wouldn’t use the current U.S. champion is because I don’t think he would be a starter. I feel like using him on the first leg would just be almost like a waste to his talent,” Lyles said. “I just don’t see him getting his full capability out of the first leg.”

Noah Lyles poses after winning the 200 meters in a meet record time of 19.53 during the U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field on June 29.

Hall took offense to Lyles excluding him.

“(Noah Lyles) I don’t bother nobody but my blocks ready anytime you feel like you can beat me in the 400 you was talking (too) much on my name on (your) little podcast,” Hall posted on social media. “I don’t do the little slick comments and remarks I line up.”

Lyles qualified for the Paris Olympics the 100 and 200. He’s also expected to be on Team USA’s 4x100-relay team. But the defending world champion in the 100 and 200 has been advocating to be a part of Team USA’s 4x400-relay team recently. He ran on Team USA’s gold-medal winning 4x400-relay team at the world indoor track and field championships last year. His inclusion on the team bothered many U.S. runners, including Fred Kerley who accused USA track and field of favoritism toward Lyles.

Lyles’ personal best time in the 400 came in 2016 when he ran a 47.04. His personal-record wouldn’t rank among the top 500 times in the world this year in the event.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA sprinter Quincy Hall fires back at Noah Lyles for 4x400 relay snub