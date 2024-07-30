Team USA men's soccer is going to the Olympic quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years

PARIS – Party like it’s 2000, but only if you’re 23 or younger!

The U.S. men’s U-23 soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics tournament Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Guinea. The victory guaranteed the Americans would make the knockout round for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Olympics. It’s the squad’s first appearance at a Games in 16 years.

A penalty shot from Djordje Mihailovic started the scoring in the team's last game against New Zealand, a 4-1 U.S. victory. He began this contest similarly by drilling a free kick from about 20 yards out over the wall in front of him and past the keeper in the 14th minute.

About 15 minutes later, the U.S. went out in transition and found the back of the net again. Paxten Aaronson supplied a classy through-ball to a streaking Kevin Paredes down the right side of the pitch to make it 2-0.

The U.S. opened the tournament on Wednesday last week, two days ahead of the opening ceremony. They lost 3- 0 — to France in that opener. They didn’t necessarily have to win the next two — they could have tied one of the matches against Guinea or New Zealand - but victories in both provided a more emphatic ascent into the quarters.

