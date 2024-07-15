Team USA gets a scare from Australia, but pulls out 98–92 exhibition win in Abu Dhabi

Devin Booker was the difference in the closing seconds for Team USA

Devin Booker scored four points in the final minute to clinch Team USA's win over Australia in an exhibition match at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 15, 2024. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Perhaps the eight-hour time difference in Abu Dhabi was a factor, but Team USA had a closer game versus Australia on Monday than many would have predicted.

The Americans eventually prevailed, 98–92, but an Australian squad with several NBA players provided some impressive opposition in their exhibition matchup at Eithad Arena. Jock Landale scored 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists, while Josh Giddey tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Dyson Daniels added 14.

It was a four-point game with 30 seconds remaining, but Devin Booker put the game away with a jumper in the lane and two free throws at the end. Tyrese Haliburton also hit two clutch three-pointers to keep Australia from closing the margin to within two points or tying the score.

That salvaged a relatively sluggish offensive performance by Team USA, which seemed content to rely on its star players' talents rather than execute plays throughout the game.

Anthony Davis led Team USA with 17 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in a dominating performance in the paint. Until the very end, Anthony Edwards looked as if he might lead the Americans and establish himself as the No. 1 option. He scored 14 points, hitting 3-of-5 3-point shots.

Booker eventually finished ahead of Edwards with his late baskets, tallying 16 points. LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo each scored 10 points. Jayson Tatum led Team USA with five assists.

Up next for the USA men's basketball team is an exhibition matchup with Serbia, to be played on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. That game will tip off at 12 pm ET and be televised on FS1.