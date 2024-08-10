Team USA basketball, Steph Curry beat France for gold medal at 2024 Paris Olympics: Social media reacts

As has been the case over the better part of the past two decades, the road to a gold medal wasn’t always easy for the United States national men’s basketball team, but it ended in the same destination.

For the sixth consecutive time, Team USA took home the gold medal at the Olympics, defeating host nation France 98-87 Saturday in the championship matchup of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The gold medal was the Americans’ eighth in the past nine Olympics and 17th in the 20 Olympics in which they’ve competed.

The most recent of those medals wasn’t always assured. After needing a furious fourth-quarter comeback to beat Serbia in the semifinals, Team USA saw what had been an 11-point fourth-quarter lead trimmed to just three after a Victor Wembanyama tip-in with 2:58 remaining.

Behind 12 points from Steph Curry in the final 2:48, all of which came from beyond the 3-point line, the Americans were not only able to hang on, but win by a more presentable margin for a legion of fans back home with high expectations for their national basketball team.

"THE GOLDEN DAGGER!"



Steph Curry that is utterly ridiculous. 🤯#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/8hIN8tgmfK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

With stars like Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant playing in what’s likely their final Olympics, and all three playing starring roles in the win, the victory was a moment of celebration for Team USA fans enjoying the rare opportunity to see three of the greatest players of their generation competing together.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction on social media to Team USA’s latest accomplishment and, specifically, Curry’s heroics in helping send the gold medal back home:

Social media reacts to Steph Curry and Team USA winning the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal

Steph Curry to the entire country of France pic.twitter.com/18iiK7dcYm — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 10, 2024

France gotta kick Steph out of the country after that. Wholly disrespectful. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 10, 2024

this went in https://t.co/i2XpoifsCi — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) August 10, 2024

Steph crazy lol — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2024

Steph went into God Mode — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 10, 2024

Steph Curry at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/jiwggSHXWC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 10, 2024

STEPH CURRY IS THE KING OF FRANCE GO REWRITE THE TEXTBOOKS — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) August 10, 2024

It was fun as hell to actually root for Steph Curry. Lowkey understand why GS fans are so annoying now. — 🐿️✨America Is Musty✨🐿️ (@DragonflyJonez) August 10, 2024

GOODNIGHT pic.twitter.com/7HbSHEuJ1d — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 10, 2024

