Team K League vs Tottenham LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Team K League vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs are in Seoul to continue their pre-season preparations as they take on a K League XI for the second time in three years. Tottenham captain Heung-min Son will no doubt be the star attraction on home soil, but Ange Postecoglou is expected to field a strong side at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

Tottenham have won all four of their pre-season friendlies so far this summer, dispatching Cambridge United, Hearts, QPR and Vissel Kobe, with 16-year-old striker Mikey Moore making a name for himself with two goals in the process. The youngster should feature again today and will fancy his chance of adding to that tally against an XI which Spurs beat 6-3 in 2022.

Radu Dragusin is with the squad for the first time after his Euro 2024 exploits with Romania, so expect some minutes for him, but Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero are still absent and Richarlison is injured. Follow Team K League vs Tottenham LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Team K League vs Tottenham latest updates

How to watch: SpursPlay

GOAL! Kulusevski rebound gives Spurs the lead

GOAL! Son adds second goal in Seoul

GOAL! Second for Son on brink of half-time

GOAL! Iljutcenko cuts deficit after strike disallowed

GOAL! Team K League within one via Iljutcenko again

Team K League 2-3 Tottenham | 60 mins

13:23 , Marc Mayo

Well, this has gotten interesting.

It’s far from Tottenham’s first-choice defence but the hosts have found it way too easy to wander forward and cut the deficit.

Spurs on the front foot looking to re-establish their lead, and Kulusevski’s shot pops up for the keeper.

(REUTERS)

GGGOOOOAAALLL!!! Team K League 2-3 Tottenham | Iljutcenko, 55'

13:17

This is getting a bit wild! Iljutcenko with ANOTHER finish at the far post and Spurs are on the ropes...

GGGGOOAAALLL!! Team K League 1-3 Tottenham | Iljutcenko, 53'

13:16 , Marc Mayo

This time Iljutcenko won’t be denied! A breakaway leads to a tap in at the back post.

He looked offside, as well...

Team K League 0-3 Tottenham | 51 mins

13:14 , Marc Mayo

Goal disallowed!

K League top scorer Iljutcenko thinks he has a goal back but he was offside as the cross came in for a simple finish. The flag rightly goes up.

Team K League 0-3 Tottenham | 50 mins

13:13 , Marc Mayo

Maddison has slot into his usual central-left position of Spurs’ midfield three and plays a part in a succession of corners.

A good delivery from him leads to Royal smacking the crossbar with a header!

Team K League 0-3 Tottenham | 48 mins

13:12 , Marc Mayo

Team K League’s side now largely made up of the best foreign-born players in the Korean top tier.

Brazilian veterans Wanderson and Cesinha among them.

Kick-off!

13:10 , Marc Mayo

Maddison on for Bergvall, Austin for Vicario and Skipp for Sarr as we restart in Seoul.

We make three changes as the second half gets underway...



Watch all the action live on SPURSPLAY 📺 pic.twitter.com/vcJlZ7B0BD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2024

Second-half coming up

13:07 , Marc Mayo

We’re expecting a whole new XI from the hosts and a fair few Spurs changes too, we’ll bring you them as soon as we have them.

A strong finish to the half for Tottenham

12:58 , Marc Mayo

Spurs weren’t overly convincing in their defensive organisation in that half but it might not matter given the lack of first-choice players in this backline.

Up the other end, it has been more convincing with some early pressure finally earning a breakthrough via Dejan Kulusevski’s rebound finish on the half-hour mark.

Heung-min Son added a couple of his trademark finishes late in the half, first via a curling effort having cut onto his right foot before a dazzling run through the middle allowed him to slot him calmly.

It's always Sonny in Seoul! pic.twitter.com/kjkut56lna — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2024

Half-time!

12:52 , Marc Mayo

No time for a kick-off as the referee’s whistle goes for the break.

GGGOOOAAALLL!!! Team K League 0-3 Tottenham | Son, 45+2'

12:50 , Marc Mayo

A lovely run and finish, straight down the middle, by Son for 3-0!

Team K League 0-2 Tottenham | 45 mins

12:48 , Marc Mayo

Two added minutes.

Team K League 0-2 Tottenham | 44 mins

12:47 , Marc Mayo

Low cross from Donley at the byline rockets through the six-yard box with no takers.

Team K League 0-2 Tottenham | 41 mins

12:43 , Marc Mayo

Spurs sitting back a little since that goal, although Postecoglou’s bellowed instructions earlier on may suggest that easing off will be met with a verbal volley at the break.

His name is Kulusevski... 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0ALbhqvo6B — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2024

GGGOOOAAALLLL!!! Team K League 0-2 Tottenham | Son, 38'

12:41 , Marc Mayo

There it is for Son!

A huge cheer for the Korean winger as he drifts in from the left and arrows a shot into the top corner for 2-0.

Team K League 0-1 Tottenham | 38 mins

12:40 , Marc Mayo

Not quite coming off for Son yet as an attempt at a backheel fails to pay off.

Team K League come forward and a shot from range drifts narrowly wide of Vicario’s post.

(Getty Images)

Team K League 0-1 Tottenham | 35 mins

12:37 , Marc Mayo

Off the bar!

Lovely cutback by Kulusevski and Bergvall smacks the underside of the crossbar from close range. Probably should have scored.

Team K League 0-1 Tottenham | 34 mins

12:37

Royal tries to overhead kick one in after Sarr’s flick-on! Cleared for another corner, in the Premier League you’d fancy a foul to be given for a high foot.

Bergvall drills a long-range effort into the crowd from the third corner in a row.

Spurs aren’t done yet and Son dribbles towards the right channel and a weak shot is cleared.

Team K League 0-1 Tottenham | 32 mins

12:35 , Marc Mayo

Important time for Spurs to score given how Team K League were getting comfortable, and possession was becoming more evenly split.

The visitors are keeping the foot on the pedal after the goal and Davies wins a corner.

Played short, Porro shoots from a tough angle but Jo spills it for another set-piece.

DEKI GIVES US THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/hlsVWzL4jr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2024

GGGOOOAALLL!!! Team K League 0-1 Tottenham | Kulusevski, 29'

12:32 , Marc Mayo

Kulusevski on the rebound!

Team K League give the ball away and Son’s shot is saved only as far as the Swede for the opening goal.

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 27 mins

12:30 , Marc Mayo

No dice for Son as he gets down the left wing and tumbles into touch.

Certainly not a penalty but you’ve seen them given in these friendlies...

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 26 mins

12:29 , Marc Mayo

Postecoglou properly barking instructions about his team’s pressing during the cooling-off period.

“Man for man!” the Aussie is heard yelling. Team K League have had a few too many breakaways into space, it has to be said.

Back underway now.

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 25 mins

12:28 , Marc Mayo

Porro again pops up in a dangerous position, the full-backs have been on peak marauding form today, but his cross is well defended.

Yang bursts forward for Team K League from the left-back spot and drills over the bar as his new Tottenham teammates sit back.

Time for a water break.

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 20 mins

12:23 , Marc Mayo

Lovely hit from range by Team K League winger Lee, which whistles over Vicario’s bar. The goalkeeper has been untested so far.

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 18 mins

12:20 , Marc Mayo

Chance!

Son finds Donley’s latest wander forward and he cuts back a fine pass to Porro, but the Spaniard lashes over.

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 15 mins

12:17 , Marc Mayo

Double save!

Superb stops by Jo in the Team K League goal after his defence give it away. Porro then Johnson drill efforts on target which require sharp reflexes to parry clear.

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 13 mins

12:15 , Marc Mayo

Team K League are giving Spurs plenty of space to knock the ball around although their killer ball has just been a bit off.

The hosts are, however, willing to attack with pace and a solid breakaway is dealt with well.

Up the other end, Son wriggles onto his right foot and lays off a pass for Sarr... miscued wide.

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 10 mins

12:13

Donley makes a sharp dart from left-back to latch onto Son’s pass but a good lising tackle clears into touch.

A decent short corner leads to a low cross into the six-yard box... the hosts scramble clear.

Not for long though as Kulusevski wins another corner.

(Getty Images)

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 5 mins

12:08 , Marc Mayo

Gray in his more-expected midfield position this afternoon for Spurs and he’s sitting centrally with Sarr and Bergvall either side of him.

An error from the youngster leads to Sarr tracking back and he shanks a difficult backpass out for a corner. Royal then Sarr head clear.

Team K League 0-0 Tottenham | 2 mins

12:04 , Marc Mayo

Early run down the left for Kulusevski wins a corner, in it comes and a bit of pinball leads to a goal kick.

Team K League vs Tottenham | Kick-off!

12:02 , Marc Mayo

It’s time for Spurs’ fourth pre-season friendly as we build up to the 2024-25 campaign.

A cracking atmosphere in Seoul for the best that South Korea’s top flight has to offer!

We're underway in Seoul!



COME ON YOU SPURS 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2024

The scene is set

11:57 , Marc Mayo

Seoul World Cup Stadium is looking fine as we approach kick-off!

The 66,000-seater was built for the 2002 World Cup and witnessed some of its most famous games, including Senegal’s win over France and South Korea’s semi-final defeat to Germany.

(Getty Images)

A Tottenham reunion ahead of kick-off

11:53 , Marc Mayo

Two Spurs favourites of yesteryear, Lee Young-pyo and Ledley King, catch up in the stands.

Lee was part of the team which helped Tottenham win the 2008 League Cup - although he missed the final.

Spurs' pre-season schedule

11:50 , Marc Mayo

After today’s game, Spurs stay in Seoul for a meeting with German giants Bayern Munich on Saturday - kick-off also at noon.

They then hop back to the UK to play, err, German giants Bayern Munich at Tottenham Stadium. Kick-off for that one is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, August 10, and you can follow both of those games live on Standard Sport.

Leicester then await in their Premier League opener on August 19, the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Team K League vs Tottenham | Countdown to kick-off

11:36 , Marc Mayo

Just over 20 minutes to go until this game gets underway!

Ready for action 🎬 pic.twitter.com/VGdciAUPdm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2024

Domestic players favoured for first half

11:27 , Marc Mayo

K League boss Park Tae-ha set out in his pre-game press conference how he will divvy up the minutes for his squad.

He said: “We will allocate time. Most players will be given about 45 minutes. We will first organize domestic players and have them play in the first half.

“In the second half, we plan to mainly have foreign players and have two or three domestic players.”

He also revealed his light-touch approach to his gameplan.

“The impression I got from watching Team K League for two years was that they were very active and had a good will to win,” he continued.

“It is not easy to ask for tactics. I believe in the individual abilities of the players and plan to lead them in an aggressive and creative way, even if only briefly. I plan to simply organise things like defensive participation, movement, and positioning.

“I believe that Team K League will play well because of the performances they have shown for two years.”

K League XI

11:14 , Marc Mayo

How the hosts line up

Starting eleven for Team K League against @SpursOfficial



Yang Min-Hyuk starts on the left wing, with his close friend and fellow 18-year old phenom Yoon Do-Young starting on the right. Can’t wait to watch this match! pic.twitter.com/Tj6myjkxr2 — Jason (Hanshin) Lee (@Jasons_JaysHub) July 31, 2024

Tottenham team news in full

11:05 , Alex Young

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Donley; Sarr, Gray, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Gunter, Spence, Abbott, Dragusin, Skipp, Bissouma, Hall, Devine, Maddison, Moore, Solomon, Werner, Scarlett, Veliz, Lankshear

Tottenham XI

11:03 , Alex Young

Right on cue!

Your Spurs side in Seoul 🇰🇷 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2024

11:01 , Alex Young

Team news should be imminent.

10:46 , Alex Young

Spurs were training ahead of a packed crowd in Seoul last night.

Heung-min Son the star attraction, of course.

(Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou on latest Tottenham signing

10:32 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou paid tribute to Tottenham’s scouting department as he hailed the “great promise” of new signing Yang Min-hyeok.

On Sunday, Spurs announced the signing of 18-year-old South Korean winger Yang from Gangwon, who he will remain with before joining the Spurs squad in January 2025.

Yang, who cost Spurs around £3.5million, will become Tottenham’s second South Korean player, after captain Son Heung-min.

Spurs boss Postecoglou admitted he was “delighted” to complete the deal for Yang, while speaking in Seoul on Tuesday ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly against Team K League on Wednesday.

“We're delighted to have him as part of the club, somebody who was identified by our scouting department”, Postecoglou said of Yang. “A young talented player and we're looking always to not just for the present but for the future.

“He's shown great promise and we're looking forward to having him as part of the club, once he's finished his commitments with his club.”

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Score prediction

10:16 , Alex Young

Spurs have looked in good shape so far this summer, and are only getting stronger. They beat Vissel Kobe, who were midway through their season, last time out and should have no trouble seeing off the best of the K League.

The result when these two met two years ago was 6-3 to Spurs, and we can expect more goals on Wednesday.

Spurs to win 5-2.

No Lingard for Team K League

10:04 , Alex Young

Jesse Lingard - remember him? - has withdrawn from the K League squad.

1. Hwang In-jae (Pohang Steelers)

2. Hwang Mun-ki (Gangwon FC)*

4. Park Jin-seop (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

5. Italo Moreira (Jeju United)

6. Jeong Ho-yeon (Gwangju FC)

7. Yoon Do-young (Daejeon Hana Citizen)

8. Oberdan (Pohang Steelers)

9. Stanislav Iljutcenko (FC Seoul)

10. Lee Seung-woo (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

11. Cesinha (Daegu FC)

13. Lee Myung-jae (Ulsan HD)

14. Lee Dong-gyeong (Gimcheon Sangmu)

16. Choi Jun (FC Seoul)

18. Joo Min-kyu (Ulsan HD)

21. Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan HD)

25. Park Seung-wook (Gimcheon Sangmu)

27. Jeong Jae-hee (Pohang Steelers)

47. Yang Min-hyuk (Gangwon FC)

74. Marko Tuci (Gangwon FC)

70. Anderson (Suwon FC)

77. Wanderson (Pohang Steelers)

82. Matej Jonjić (Incheon United)

Tottenham team news

09:58 , Alex Young

Spurs have Radu Dragusin available for his first minutes of the summer, having linked up with the squad late after Romania’s participation at Euro 2024. Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will miss the game.

Fraser Forster is absent as he continues his recovery from a broken foot, sitting out the game. Timo Werner and Ben Davies could feature, although Destiny Udogie is not expected to play.

Mikey Moore will hope for another start after scoring his second goal in three games last time out.

How to watch Team K League vs Tottenham

09:38 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on SpursPlay.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club app and website.

Welcome

09:30 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the pre-season friendly between Team K League and Tottenham.

It is the second time in three years that Spurs have taken on a ‘Best XI’ from the South Korean top flight.

In the summer of 2022, they ran out 6-3 winners. More of the same goal-laden action today? Kick-off is at 12pm UK time.