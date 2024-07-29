TCU flips four-star quarterback, son of former Horned Frog from Big 12 rival Oklahoma State

TCU has found its quarterback for the 2025 class and the recruit happens to be the son of a former Horned Frog.

Four-star quarterback Adam Schobel flipped his commitment from Oklahoma State to TCU on Monday afternoon. Schobel’s father Matt was a tight end for the Horned Frogs from 1998-2001 and played seven years in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles from 2002-08.

Schobel’s uncle Aaron played for TCU from 1997-2000 and also had a lengthy career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. Now, Schobel will get an opportunity to play with his cousin John, a three-star edge rusher that committed to TCU back in May.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Schobel said this moment was a dream come true.

“I have been a TCU fan since the day I was born,” Schobel said. “I quickly realized it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. An opportunity to play alongside my cousin at parents’ alma mater... with that being said I will be signing with TCU in December!”

Schobel’s commitment comes at a crucial time in the recruiting cycle. The Horned Frogs lost four-star quarterback Ty Hawkins to rival SMU on July 3, but that ended up opening a spot for Schobel who was previously committed to Baylor before flipping to Oklahoma State on April 22.

With Schobel in the fold TCU was able to land another four-star quarterback in less than a month. The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Columbus, Texas is rated the No. 242 prospect in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 19 quarterback in the class. He’s the third-highest ranked recruit in a class that currently sits No. 20 overall and No. 1 in the Big 12.