TCU basketball lands top transfer target Noah Reynolds from Wisconsin-Green Bay

TCU basketball has landed one of its top transfer portal targets with a commitment from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay guard Noah Reynolds.

Reynolds announced he would be headed to Fort Worth on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday night. The Horned Frogs staff pressed hard for Reynolds’ commitment after the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 20 points and 4.5 assists last season for the Phoenix while shooting 50% from the field.

Reynolds started his career at Wyoming, where he played two seasons for the Cowboys. After averaging just 2.3 points as a freshman in 2021, Reynolds saw his numbers take a significant jump as a sophomore as he averaged 14.5 points while starting 10 of the 19 games he appeared in.

At Green Bay Reynolds was named the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year and All-League First Team after leading Green Bay to a third-place finish and one of the best year-to-year turnarounds in NCAA history.

Reynolds joins Arizona State transfer Frankie Collins as TCU’s portal additions, but the Horned Frogs still have more pieces to add with the biggest name to watch being Wyoming transfer Brendan Wenzel.

A San Antonio native, Wenzel played with Reynolds at Wyoming and wrapped up his official visit to TCU on Sunday.

With the allure of playing closer to home and having a significant role, Wenzel could be the next to join the fold as TCU continues to rebuild its backcourt.