Taylor's 18 lead SIU-Edwardsville past Lindenwood 58-47

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray'Sean Taylor's 18 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Lindenwood 58-47 on Saturday night.

Taylor added eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (9-6, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Desmond Polk went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Myles Thompson finished 4 of 10 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding three steals.

Markeith Browning II led the way for the Lions (6-9, 1-3) with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Anias Futrell added nine points and eight rebounds for Lindenwood. Jadis Jones also had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

