Taylor Swift Debuts Sparkling New Wardrobe Pieces In Rutherford, New Jersey

John Shearer - Getty Images

Taylor Swift is known for planning out her work to the last detail, leaving lots of Easter eggs and special moments for her most avid fans to unpack in her videos and lyrics. For her 2023 Eras Tour across the U.S., Swift is exhibiting that eye for specifics with her clothing, considering the look and feel of each era of her music to fit the incredible looks she dons throughout the night — almost all of which are custom made pieces from her favorite designers. So far Swift has performed in Glendale, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada, debuting new pieces in new places. Some of her looks are repeated, but in different colors.

The pop star clearly plans to have some fun with her fashion while on tour, and will likely change things up as she goes. She has already been throwing “wild card” songs into her set. How long before we get some wild card wardrobe? Check out what Swift has shared on stage so far below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Swift was posted on Donatella Versace's Instagram page, taking credit for the singer's silver blazer look as she performed “The Man.” The red bottom shoes are on pair of several custom Louboutins she wears throughout the evening.

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

Under the jacket is a custom Versace bodysuit in iridescent purple, though on the second night, it was a shade of gold.

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

While singing “Enchanted,” Swift wore another sparkling ensemble, a ball-gown from Nicole + Felicia Couture. The wide skits was covered in flowery appliqués.

Ethan Miller/TAS23 - Getty Images

On the second, night she had a similar silhouette from up Zuhair Murad Couture in a warm pink with sequins shooting down the skirt from the bodice.

John Shearer - Getty Images

Her black and red asymmetrical bodysuit by Roberto Cavalli was covered in a snake pattern.

Ethan Miller/TAS23 - Getty Images

In Las Vegas, Swift debuted a beaded Oscar De La Renta custom bodysuit, dancing to “Vigilante Sh*t” with her backup and a very noticeable garter belt in matching royal blue.

Ethan Miller/TAS23 - Getty Images

For the long performance of“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version),” Swift was in a sparkling red trench coat over a matching bodysuit and carrying a red guitar.

Ethan Miller/TAS23 - Getty Images

Bringing back nostalgia for her “22” music video, Swift wore a shirt that red “Not A Lot Going On At The Moment” and a black Gladys Tamez hat. On the second night of the tour, she changed the t-shirt text to read, “Who's Taylor Swift Anyway? Ew.”

Ethan Miller/TAS23 - Getty Images

Another Roberto Cavalli custom two-piece set in magenta made an appearance.

Ethan Miller/TAS23 - Getty Images

And she wore an emerald green version of the look the second night, keeping up a pattern of slight variation from performance to performance.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Staying on point with sparkle, she wore a fringed champagne custom Roberto Cavalli dress for shaking around in.

Ethan Miller/TAS23 - Getty Images

Taking a turn, she wore a dreamy, country-style dress in bright orange from Etro.

Ethan Miller/TAS23 - Getty Images

During her song “Lavender Haze,” Swift wore another custom Oscar De La Renta covered in iridescent crystals with another piece by the fashion house over it, a beautiful lavender fur coat.

John Shearer - Getty Images

In another romantic moment, Swift donned a rich purple dress Alberta Ferretti dress.

John Shearer - Getty Images

Swift went fringe again with another Roberto Cavalli custom dress adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

While singing “Tim McGraw” Swift wore a magenta Jessica Jones, again switching to green in the same style the second night.

Story continues

John Shearer - Getty Images

In her final song, she put on an explosive, sparkly overcoat and wore black, knee-high Louboutins.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/TAS23 - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/TAS23 - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/TAS23 - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/TAS23 - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/TAS23 - Getty Images

One of her ballroom gowns for when she sings “Enchanted” from Speak Now, adorned with flower appliques.

John Shearer/TAS23 - Getty Images

A gold gown over red with a flower petal skirt.

Bob Levey/TAS23 - Getty Images

For some performances of “The Man” she has worn this black sparkly pin stripe blazer.

Octavio Jones/TAS23 - Getty Images

You Might Also Like