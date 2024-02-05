Taylor Swift Wore a Black-and-White Look Inspired By the 'Reputation' Album Cover at the 2024 Grammys

And she wore a watch choker set to midnight.

Getty Images

Taylor Swift just stepped onto the 2024 Grammys red carpet and made the whole place shimmer. The 52-time-nominated artist (who is up for six awards tonight) arrived at the prestigious awards ceremony wearing an unexpected white gown, which may seem like a departure from her recent Reputation-coded looks. However, the look perfectly matches the album's cover.

Swift wore a white corseted Schiaparelli with the highest leg slit and ruched fabric at her waist that flowed into a floor-grazing train, which she styled with black leather opera gloves, matching peep-toe heels. If the black-and-white color palette wasn't enough of an Easter egg, the pop star dropped another nod to her music with her layered silver-and-black necklaces, one of which was a clock choker set at 12:00 (aka midnight).

The icon wore her blonde hair in a deep side part with a waves and reverse braid draped over her shoulder. In terms of glam, she rocked a cat eye (another Reputation hint) and her signature red lip.

The singer is known for dropping Easter eggs in her OOTDs that tease upcoming releases. Fans think her next re-record will be Reputation (Taylor's Version), thanks to her most recent aesthetic (she wore a bedazzled green dress to the Golden Globes and snake-print boots for a girls' night out). At last year's Grammys, the singer wore a Midnights-coded deep blue cropped turtleneck and matching skirt set, which she styled with massive diamond-and-sapphire chandelier earrings.

Getty Images

When she's not standing on a red carpet, Swift is wearing the color to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Last Sunday, Swift wore a crimson sweater to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens. After the Chiefs clinched a coveted spot in the Super Bowl game next week, Swift rushed down to the field to celebrate with the tight end.

Sadly, Kelce will not be joining Swift tonight for the Grammys festivities. Although he would like to be there to support her, he's busy prepping for the big game.

Story continues

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” he said on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, per the Hollywood Reporter. “I got practice Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day, unfortunately I have to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

While Swift hasn't confirmed that she'll be in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, Swifties have calculated that Tay will have time to get from her show in Japan to the big game in Vegas — with plenty of time to spare (the math is mathing).

Swift is nominated in six categories tonight, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year ("Anti-Hero"), Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance ("Anti-Hero"), Best Vocal Pop Album, and Best Pop Duo/Performance ("Karma" ft. Ice Spice).

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.