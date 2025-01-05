Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881096 ORIG FILE ID: 20241221_jdb_ba4_042.JPG

It's that time again.

Travis Kelce continues to play NFL games in 2024, and Taylor Swift has had some time when she could once again come to cheer him on at Kansas City Chiefs games. She was there for the Week 1 win and attended the Week 2 victory. She showed up to Week 5 against the Saints and was there for the Week 9 game against the Buccaneers and Week 10 for the Broncos game. She showed up in Week 16, too.

MORE: Photos of Taylor Swift going through all the emotions for Chiefs-Texans

So the question is: will she be there for the Week 18 matchup on Sunday between the Chiefs and the Broncos? According to our handy Taylor Swift calendar, and, well, what we know, the answer is: Probably not?

Swift is free, but there are two things to think about: it's a road game for Kelce and the Chiefs, and she's attended only home games in 2024. Plus, Kelce probably isn't playing in the game given that the Chiefs will likely rest their starters. So maybe she doesn't come to this one.

We'll see!

More Taylor Swift!

Caitlin Clark gushed about her Taylor Swift Eras Tour experience on the latest New Heights episode

Best of 2024: Why we loved these 18 albums from Cowboy Carter to The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift showed her support of Travis Kelce’s new touchdown record with Instagram likes

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Will Taylor Swift be at Travis Kelce's game for Chiefs-Broncos on Sunday in Week 18?